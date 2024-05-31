Its hilarious how "MF" is taken LITERALLY in other cultures

Here in America we are relaxed and use the term MF CASUALLY. We literally have a BMF belt. Its no big deal. You can just imagine Samuel L Jackson saying, "that's a bad MF right there!" It not meant to be SRS.In Dagestan and in other cultures that word has a different meaning and is taken LITERALLY. I dont think Dustin Poorier meant it literally but you could see it hit a switch and Islam's whole facial expression changed. He went from smiling and being jovial to ready to die over this issue right there.Something similar happened with Caleb Plant and and Canelo. They were in mid staredown and Plant called Canelo a MF and Canelo saw red and punched him right there. MF clearly HITS DIFFERENT outside of the US.Islam pre MF:Islam post MF:What are your thoughts on the term MF used against fighters from foreign cultures who take it LITERALLY? Do you feel this should be a "no go zone"? Do you think its fair game? Do you think it's disrespectful of the UFC to have a BMF belt when it's potentially deeply offensive to foreigners who take that term LITERALLY?WHATS THE VERDICT SHERBROS????