Its hilarious how "MF" is taken LITERALLY in other cultures

Here in America we are relaxed and use the term MF CASUALLY. We literally have a BMF belt. Its no big deal. You can just imagine Samuel L Jackson saying, "that's a bad MF right there!" It not meant to be SRS.

In Dagestan and in other cultures that word has a different meaning and is taken LITERALLY. I dont think Dustin Poorier meant it literally but you could see it hit a switch and Islam's whole facial expression changed. He went from smiling and being jovial to ready to die over this issue right there.

Something similar happened with Caleb Plant and and Canelo. They were in mid staredown and Plant called Canelo a MF and Canelo saw red and punched him right there. MF clearly HITS DIFFERENT outside of the US.

Islam pre MF:
Screenshot_20240531-113506_YouTube.jpg

Islam post MF:
Screenshot_20240531-113520_YouTube.jpg


What are your thoughts on the term MF used against fighters from foreign cultures who take it LITERALLY? Do you feel this should be a "no go zone"? Do you think its fair game? Do you think it's disrespectful of the UFC to have a BMF belt when it's potentially deeply offensive to foreigners who take that term LITERALLY?

WHATS THE VERDICT SHERBROS????
 
It’s up to the opponent whether or not they want to double down on it and face whatever consequences may come during the fight. I’m glad someone showed some fire to Islam. He has the capacity to maul you for a prolonged period of time… just wish DP didn’t “apologise” after Islam was all butthurt
 
The culture is very much different especially when they talk about mothers. They give respect to mothers. Although the situation is different but its almost the same as when your kid shouts "Shut Up MOM", you would also strike your kid for doing it.
 
So much respedt that they can't even show their hair in public or risk getting stoned {<jordan}
 
Strike your kid?
 
Porier unlocked a new sherdog meme fighter

"Islam MF"


Is up there with hallway Mir and Sea Level Cain
 
It's true, that people have different prospectives when it comes to anything escaping their fascia holes. I definitely am guilty of this. Americans and many others, tend to throw the word kill about, like it's "ok". Most of these cunts have never done such and most likely never will. So breaking people's mandibles because of it, doesn't give me any guilt. Sort of like women talking shit to men. With that cunt dying bird sound, you got a fuckin problem (add racist word/s here)?! Get out of "my" country! Hahaha fucking cunts. These guys are (I consider them) warriors. They can communicate afterwards if they feel teh need. If no,?.. fair game yes?
 
Hilarious how many uptight defensive trolls are going to pour in here, raving about the honor and integrity toward women a certain society treasures, while in fact misogyny and sexism are deeply ingrained into their disturbed culture.
 
Sister-fucker seems to be way more offensive in the US, especially in the south
 
