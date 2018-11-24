  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

It's happening! Russia will officially investigate Moon landing

phoenixikki

phoenixikki

Sep 29, 2012
7,526
8,862
RUSSIA IS GOING TO THE MOON TO FACT-CHECK NASA

6598978-0-image-a-10_1543096200907.jpg


The man heading up Russia’s Roscosmos space agency claimed that verification of America’s moon landings would be part of his agency’s next mission, according to a video shared on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin’s tweet, according to Google translate, reads, “I answer questions of the President of Moldova: whether there were Americans on the moon, why do you have @roscosmos fighters and trams and how Russian astronautics will help Moldovan grapes?”

“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” Rogozin responded with a smirk and a shrug, leaving it to his audience to determine whether or not his comment was in jest.

NASA WOULD BEG TO DIFFER.

American moon landing conspiracy theories are so prevalent in Russia that in 2015, the Russian Federation Investigative Committee ordered an investigation into the 1969 lunar landings, purporting to determine once and for all whether or not they had been faked.

I foresee an unfortunate accident in his immediate future.
 
you'd think they would have more interesting things to do up there, but guess not
 
I have a relative who is an avid flat earthers. He assured me that that flat earth society are a diliberate and controlled organisation put in place to make the flat earthers look stupid.
 
I can't wait for what their completely unbiased investigation reveals, it's not like Russia has an agenda to push or anything
 
They're not going to find anyway in 1965-69 to recreate the sun and the shadows on the moon on a soundstage.
 
