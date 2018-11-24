It's happening! Russia will officially investigate Moon landing

RUSSIA IS GOING TO THE MOON TO FACT-CHECK NASA

The man heading up Russia’s Roscosmos space agency claimed that verification of America’s moon landings would be part of his agency’s next mission, according to a video shared on Saturday.Dmitry Rogozin’s tweet, according to Google translate, reads, “I answer questions of the President of Moldova: whether there were Americans on the moon, why do you have @roscosmos fighters and trams and how Russian astronautics will help Moldovan grapes?”“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” Rogozin responded with a smirk and a shrug, leaving it to his audience to determine whether or not his comment was in jest.NASA WOULD BEG TO DIFFER.American moon landing conspiracy theories are so prevalent in Russia that in 2015, the Russian Federation Investigative Committee ordered an investigation into the 1969 lunar landings, purporting to determine once and for all whether or not they had been faked.