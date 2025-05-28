Its going to be painful for the boxing community when Jake Paul whoops Ceasar Chavez jr

Intermission
Just warning you guys, depressing days to come. And his ego is going to be completely inflated
Boxing fans don’t really care as far as I can see. Most of the idiots who watch/follow jake are casuals or mma fans. As far as I’m aware he’s only fought 1 current boxer (not retired) in his actual weight class (CW), and lost. The guy he lost to is ranked in the hundreds and doesn’t even take his own boxing career seriously. His last win was against a 60 year old who retired decades ago ffs!
If he was fighting decent current pros, that he doesn’t massively outweigh, then I’m sure the boxing world would be losing their shit; but he’s not doing any of that!
lol......
As a boxing fan, I am delighted every time JCCjr catches a beat.
Everyone knows Jr is a loser who doesn't care about boxing so no.
They may have been old and washed up mma fighters but still way stronger than the cans boxers face when padding their records. Every single opponent jake beat with the exception of Askren and the basketball player were stronger than Mike Tysons early opponents.Boxing fans don’t really care as far as I can see. Most of the idiots who watch/follow jake are casuals or mma fans. As far as I’m aware he’s only fought 1 current boxer (not retired) in his actual weight class (CW), and lost. The guy he lost to is ranked in the hundreds and doesn’t even take his own boxing career seriously. His last win was against a 60 year old who retired decades ago ffs!
If he was fighting decent current pros, that he doesn’t massively outweigh, then I’m sure the boxing world would be losing their shit; but he’s not doing any of that!
Doesn't Jake win a belt if he Beats Chavez?
You know he doesnt you idiot.But does he hold a title? Please say no