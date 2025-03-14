  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Its getting spicy ? (China Taiwan )

Oh my...

"A number of special and unusual barges, at least 3 but likely 5 or more, have been observed in Guangzhou Shipyard in southern China. These have unusually long road bridges extending from their bows. This configuration makes them particularly relevant to any future landing of PRC (People’s Republic of China) forces on Taiwanese islands."
40bb95d4-cd79-4569-9acc-95412e0d358a





here is a pic of a Chines cat :
330px-Chinese_Mountain_Cat_%28Felis_Bieti%29_in_XiNing_Wild_Zoo_2.jpg
 
I wouldn't be surprised if the images were created by the Chinese to make them seem like they're capable of creating such tech. Deceit is a major part of Chinese culture. China ain't invading Taiwan. It's all hype.
 
