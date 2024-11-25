It's funny Jake Paul makes a millionaire living from being the absolute worst piece of shit you can be without being in prison

ChessJitsu
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2024
- Messages
- 375
- Reaction score
- 627
The guy literally knocked out a 50 year old Anderson Silva and celebrated around the ring like he won a world title.
Who do you know in society that would be willing to punch someone twice their age?
It's like a moral line most disgusting to cross in society but he somehow does it and lives like an ristocrat.
Who do you know in society that would be willing to punch someone twice their age?
It's like a moral line most disgusting to cross in society but he somehow does it and lives like an ristocrat.