It's funny Jake Paul makes a millionaire living from being the absolute worst piece of shit you can be without being in prison

The guy literally knocked out a 50 year old Anderson Silva and celebrated around the ring like he won a world title.

Who do you know in society that would be willing to punch someone twice their age?

It's like a moral line most disgusting to cross in society but he somehow does it and lives like an ristocrat.
 
