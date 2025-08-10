It's entirely possible for Steve Erceg to get a title shot next year

Rhood
He's the 2nd most active fighter in the Flyweight division. Joshua Van is #1
He fights 3 times a year, every year. His next fight is going to be in November 2025.
If he beats Brandon Royval & Tatsuro Taira in 2026, he should be next in line for a title shot.
The UFC typically rewards the most active fighters, not ones sitting on their ass and doing nothing all year long.
