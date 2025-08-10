  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

It's entirely possible for Steve Erceg to get a title shot next year

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,820
Reaction score
8,654
He's the 2nd most active fighter in the Flyweight division. Joshua Van is #1
He fights 3 times a year, every year. His next fight is going to be in November 2025.
If he beats Brandon Royval & Tatsuro Taira in 2026, he should be next in line for a title shot.

The UFC typically rewards the most active fighters, not ones sitting on their ass and doing nothing all year long.
 
Bruh. He got starched against KKF & lost to Moreno.. He's gonna have to do some impressive work to get back to a title shot. Especially vs Pantoja in a rematch.
 
i don’t know, i think people are putting a lot stake in his performance against Pantoja. In return Erceg got matched against the top of division, needless to say he’s struggling, even in tonight’s fight he had moments where he didn’t look elite, it’s Osbourne isn’t a good enough to capitalize.
 
Brother he nearly got starched by Ode, it's far more likely that he'll settle into gatekeeper status in a year's time than be fighting for the belt.
 
Rhood said:
If he beats Brandon Royval & Tatsuro Taira in 2026, he should be next in line for a title shot.
Click to expand...
Agreed 100%.

Also, if Johnny Walker beats Alex Pereira and Jří Procházka next, he should get a shot at Ankalaev.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

tornado362
Making sense of the Flyweight & Bantamweight Divisions
Replies
16
Views
739
Feaser
Feaser

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,491
Messages
57,668,850
Members
175,794
Latest member
Armlocku2

Share this page

Back
Top