It's come to my attention that some of you noobs haven't seen Wanderlei Silva vs Brian Stann!

Wand was so past his prime at this point of his career but he still had so much heart and determination to win. He was throwing that right hand with all his soul.
 
That was an insane fight, when they started going after it I thought Wand was going to get knocked out like the Leben fight. He did get stunned a couple times if I recall. I jumped out of my chair when he won.
 
That was an insane fight, when they started going after it I thought Wand was going to get knocked out like the Leben fight. He did get stunned a couple times if I recall. I jumped out of my chair when he won.
I think they flash Koed each other at least three times each. These dudes were both slipping in and out of consciousness the whole fight.
 
I stopped watching when I realized this was the Wandy fight where he massaged his balls publicly and didint realize how lewd he appeared

Thank you Beatdowns for the memories
Youre a legend
 
I stopped watching when I realized this was the Wandy fight where he massaged his balls publicly and didint realize how lewd he appeared
wandelei-silva-balls-1.gif
 
Pretty sure this was a time when the UFC was heavily promoting fighters with military backgrounds and Stann was trying to regain some hype after Bisping and Chael dominated him. Wandy with his chin was surely unable to handle the all American firepower...

How the hell did Wandy survive Stann's and Cung Lee's firepower to break them later in the fight.
 
That last round Wand baited Stann in. He was barely showing any activity letting Stann be aggressive and get comfortable. All of a sudden he exploded for an attack and knocked Stann down. He used his exp to win this fight.
 
The last great Wand fight

He did tease some good fights after but unfortunately they were all April fools!
 
