Its clear to SEE, that very few people have had eye injuries

And I wouldn't wish on anyone..

If you have had an eye injury then you know .. if not then you should really not be talking too much about it.

Eye injury Sherdoggers ... get in here.. share your eye injury with the rest of us.

Mine was 20 years ago, 3 or 4 flecks of rust embedded into the front of the eye, needed picking out with a needle and drugs to freeze the eye ball into the socket so it wouldnt move..

fucking horrifying.
 
I promise I’m not an Aspinall fan but ciryl should be getting the blame. Ruined an opportunity
 
i-am-just-going-to-leave-this-here-v0-fd4pgs5anoxf1.png
 
I had a fucked up cornea with splinters of metal in it after getting shot by a soft air.

Blind for 10 days, numerous smaller operations.

I’m no one to judge but I could’ve and would’ve fought on after that injury if I would’ve been in a career defining championship fight.

That being said, only Tom knows but it’s not a good look after all his trash talk, bravado and getting overhyped.
 
<DontBelieve1>
 
Dude, icouldn't open my eye when i fucked mine up.. no way i could have fought, the pain was intense, the only reason i would have tried to fight is if id been defending my family or some shit like that, even then i would have fucked it up... for a belt .. NOPE
 
Between young Tom tapping to a weak knee lock, immediately quitting the fight when he tore his knee against Blaydes and now looking for the ref to stop the fight and panicing after an eye poke, it's obvious that he's not a fighter at heart. There's nothing wrong with that, 95% of people aren't, and it's probably the best for him and his long-term health that he isn't. However guys like Nate Diaz, Jon Jones or Khabib would never react like that. For Tom, winning the fight isn't a matter of life and death. It's just a sports competition, and if he gets too uncomftorable he wants out.
 
You don’t have to. But it clearly happened and I feared I’ll be blind on my left eye for around a week.

Still I was able to take care of myself after the shot and function in a way that supports the idea of a championship heavyweight athlete could aswell.

I might underestimate Aspinalls injury but this is my take and opinion on the matter.

Take it or leave it.
 
So if the eye poke hadnt happened he would have quit ? another way?
 
I wrestled for about 12 years and a few times have gotten eye pokes no where near the power delivered in a striking situation like Tom just got. I can tell you it sucks, I'll take a swelled up face shutting my eye down over a bad poke in the eye any day of the week.
 
I was blind immediately. It was horrible. Still, if someone would’ve tried to jump me I would’ve been in a state to react.

We are not talking about average people here but the heavyweight champion of the fucking world.
 
I had an eye infection 3 weeks ago. I had to go to my DR then later to the ER and then to a walk in clinic before I finally got the right medication and I missed 2 days of work had to use a holiday so that I only missed one days pay and not two. Don't mess around when it comes to your eyes. The night that I had to go to the ER was the worst ever wouldn't stop watering and it hurt really bad.
 
Plenty of us have had eye injuries.

That's why we're skeptical of 3 doctors saying there's nothing wrong with Tom's eye, there being no visible damage to it, no swelling, no nothing, and Tom immediately calling for a NC in a fight he was losing and gassing out in.

You guys are acting like Tom looked like Cowboy Cerrone's eye or something instead of it being perfectly normal.
 
I’m going to leave it, thanks.
 
"Striking situation". Gane was throwing a body kick, not a punch.

We'd take you and Tom a lot more seriously without all the hysteria.
 
