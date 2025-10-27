Its clear to SEE, that very few people have had eye injuries

Nimrod
Wistfull With A Fist-Full
And I wouldn't wish on anyone..
If you have had an eye injury then you know .. if not then you should really not be talking too much about it.
Eye injury Sherdoggers ... get in here.. share your eye injury with the rest of us.
Mine was 20 years ago, 3 or 4 flecks of rust embedded into the front of the eye, needed picking out with a needle and drugs to freeze the eye ball into the socket so it wouldnt move..
fucking horrifying.
