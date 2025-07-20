  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

It's Been Nice Knowing Everyone...

Mask Of Winters

Nov 14, 2015
Michael Johnson, Pitbull and Costa all winning on the same card in 2025 is a sure sign the universe is ending in the next 24 hours. Just want to say farewell to you all before it does.

Yes, even all the ones on my Ignore list. The end of all life as we know it is not the time to hold a grudge.
 
