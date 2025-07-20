Mask Of Winters
Michael Johnson, Pitbull and Costa all winning on the same card in 2025 is a sure sign the universe is ending in the next 24 hours. Just want to say farewell to you all before it does.
Yes, even all the ones on my Ignore list. The end of all life as we know it is not the time to hold a grudge.
