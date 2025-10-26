It's been nearly 24 hours and still no word from Aspinall *Update* EYE IS FINE

His aura has diminished, he's being labeled a quitter, fans think he was looking for a way out, including his boss. The best PR move he could have done was post a picture of his horribly damaged eyes so people would shut up. So why has he gone ghost?
*UPDATE*
His eye looks just fine boys.
1000005231.png
 
Last edited:
He IS a quitter and all the fake hype is GONE.
 
Thinking up an apology to Nina now that he's been on the other end of a fingering

tom-aspinall.gif
 
Going ghost worked for Jon. His reward for barely competing against only doctored opposition over the last half decade are you shitstains fellating him for not competing / slandering any fighter that does.

But go ahead, continue to unironically attack Tom for "ghosting" for 24 hours while praising the guy who's been ghosting the sport the past five years. Not like it totally exposes you as hypocritical fake fans or anything...
 
Jon has 14 title defenses and is almost 40. Aspinall has 0 legitimate title wins and 0 title defenses. Facts and truth hurt, I know.
 
24 hours and still no video on social media?
That's terrible.
Has Gane said anything?
 
