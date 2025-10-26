It's been nearly 24 hours and still no word from Aspinall *Update* EYE IS FINE

fendertach
Last edited:
Calling a spade a spade means we're all on our periods? Nice one.I think he’s waiting for your synced periods to end.
He IS a quitter and all the fake hype is GONE.His aura has diminished, he's being labeled a quitter, fans think he was looking for a way out, including his boss. The best PR move he could have done was post a picture of his horribly damaged eyes so people would shut up. So why has he gone ghost?
Jon has 14 title defenses and is almost 40. Aspinall has 0 legitimate title wins and 0 title defenses. Facts and truth hurt, I know.Going ghost worked for Jon. His reward for barely competing against only doctored opposition over the last half decade are you shitstains fellating him for not competing / slandering any fighter that does.
But go ahead, continue to unironically attack Tom for "ghosting" for 24 hours while praising the guy who's been ghosting the sport the past five years. Not like it totally exposes you as hypocritical fake fans or anything...
Yeah. Facebook post in 12 hours or strip him of the title!strip him off the belt at this point
His dad announced they're moving to boxing where the gloves cover your fingers. Tom is an elite striker and has excellent head movement so no one will touch him there.Thought for sure we would have heard from his dad by now
Gane has: https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/stor...s-tom-aspinall-eye-poke-reaction/86906121007/24 hours and still no video on social media?
That's terrible.
Has Gane said anything?