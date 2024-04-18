It's been about 30 years since a Canadian team won a Stanley Cup.

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,933
- Reaction score
- 41,970
Montreal Canadiens was the last Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup.
You think this is the year they hoist the cup up north of the border?
There are four Canadian teams mostly in the west.
Winnipeg Jets
Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Canucks
Toronto Maple Leafs
