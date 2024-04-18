It's been about 30 years since a Canadian team won a Stanley Cup.

Do you think a Canadian team wins the 2024 Stanley Cup?

  • Total voters
    3
  • This poll will close: .
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,933
Reaction score
41,970
Montreal Canadiens was the last Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup.

You think this is the year they hoist the cup up north of the border?

There are four Canadian teams mostly in the west.

Winnipeg Jets
Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Canucks
Toronto Maple Leafs
 
flamesbolts2004.jpg

FFIarfzX0AgB0ks.jpg
 
More difficult question to answer from someone who doesn't watch hockey:

What was the last team to win a Stanley Cup that had a majority (or plurality) of Canadian players? I'm willing to bet you don't have to go back 30 years for that.
 
Nope. Panthers
 
Madmick said:
More difficult question to answer from someone who doesn't watch hockey:

What was the last team to win a Stanley Cup that had a majority (or plurality) of Canadian players? I'm willing to bet you don't have to go back 30 years for that.
Click to expand...
Probably last year. Top 10 skaters on the Knights and top 2 goalies:

jack eichel (USA)
chandler stephenson (Canada)
jonathan marchessault (technically Canada)
reilly smith (Canada)
alex pietrangelo (Canada)
william karlsson (Sweden)
shea theodore (Canada)
mark stone (Canada)
phil kessel (USA)
nicolas roy (technically Canada)

logan thompson (Canada)
adin hill (Canada)
 
I don't watch pro hockey but these are franchises made up of people from around the world. Nothing to do with Canadians sucking at hockey they are still the best.

I heard it sort of becomes a self fulfilling prophecy because players don't want to play for desperate Canadian fans and prefer playing for a US franchise with no expectations. So its getting worse. I remember when I was younger Canadian teams were routinely close to winning. But it never actually happened and now they are getting a little angsty.

This sort of situation really showcases the absurdity of taking local pride in the acheivements of paid mercenaries.
 
ferrisjso said:
I don't watch pro hockey but these are franchises made up of people from around the world. Nothing to do with Canadians sucking at hockey they are still the best.

I heard it sort of becomes a self fulfilling prophecy because players don't want to play for desperate Canadian fans and prefer playing for a US franchise with no expectations. So its getting worse. I remember when I was younger Canadian teams were routinely close to winning. But it never actually happened and now they are getting a little angsty.
Click to expand...
Well there's also the McSorley Curse.
 
My Spot said:
Probably last year. Top 10 skaters on the Knights and top 2 goalies:

jack eichel (USA)
chandler stephenson (Canada)
jonathan marchessault (technically Canada)
reilly smith (Canada)
alex pietrangelo (Canada)
william karlsson (Sweden)
shea theodore (Canada)
mark stone (Canada)
phil kessel (USA)
nicolas roy (technically Canada)

logan thompson (Canada)
adin hill (Canada)
Click to expand...
That's what I figured. So this whole last "Canadian" team is really about headquartering. Since I'm willing to bet almost all NHL championship teams are mostly Canadian, or more Canadian than anything else, or at least as much.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,584
Messages
55,428,615
Members
174,775
Latest member
shawn_bogart

Share this page

Back
Top