It's been about 30 years since a Canadian team won a Stanley Cup.

I don't watch pro hockey but these are franchises made up of people from around the world. Nothing to do with Canadians sucking at hockey they are still the best.



I heard it sort of becomes a self fulfilling prophecy because players don't want to play for desperate Canadian fans and prefer playing for a US franchise with no expectations. So its getting worse. I remember when I was younger Canadian teams were routinely close to winning. But it never actually happened and now they are getting a little angsty.



This sort of situation really showcases the absurdity of taking local pride in the acheivements of paid mercenaries.