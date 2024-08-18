It's amazing how DDP with his ugly, slow style finishes technical Izzy, Whittaker

I think it needs to be said again now after how he folded Izzy. There's a reason why people thought Whittaker was a mismatch back then, just how Rob had looked

in a lot of his wins vs how DDP looked coming from his fights with Tavares and Till. Nobody believed in the brute force that time and we all got shocked.



A lot of fans thought the speed and accuracy of Izzy was guaranteed to be too much this time as well, once more dismissing the power and will as just as big of a factor.