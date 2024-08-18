It's amazing how DDP with his ugly, slow style finishes technical Izzy, Whittaker

I think it needs to be said again now after how he folded Izzy. There's a reason why people thought Whittaker was a mismatch back then, just how Rob had looked
in a lot of his wins vs how DDP looked coming from his fights with Tavares and Till. Nobody believed in the brute force that time and we all got shocked.

A lot of fans thought the speed and accuracy of Izzy was guaranteed to be too much this time as well, once more dismissing the power and will as just as big of a factor.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
I think it needs to be said again now after how he folded Izzy. There's a reason why people thought Whittaker was a mismatch back then, just how Rob had looked
in a lot of his wins vs how DDP looked coming from his fights with Tavares and Till. Nobody believed in the brute force that time and we all got shocked.

A lot of fans thought the speed and accuracy of Izzy was guaranteed to be too much this time as well, once more dismissing the power and will as just as big of a factor.
At the end of the day its two guys duking it out.
 
Fact Checker said:
I was mad at DDP’s performance in the Sean fight but the guy thrives in chaos and you have to respect that.


DDP starting to make a name for himself now.
Because Sean has actual elite striking defense and DDP had a lot of trouble finding him.

That ain't Izzy, there's holes to be exploited there.
 
He looks slow but that's just your untrained eye. He moves out the way at last second, shifts and perries as effectively as anyone
 
Sometime physicality can beat cleaner technique. He's got some weird power at the end of those lunges. Hard to time as well with his stance switching.
 
He doesn't take a lot of damage and can land some punishing shots. Sometimes that is enough.
 
