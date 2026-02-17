its all skill baby!!!! never forget that!!

What a shame for such quality athletes to shame themselves, both of them and the Thor guy.

No one wants to see a giant steroided man with no punching power or skill, you let everyone down your fans and yourself

Get some skill, IF you get some skill first AND you have punching power, and you want it badly enough THEN fight.

Be a Carwin not a Thor or Eddie.

Helenius level is respectable in boxing, he lost and sucked but hes badass, just dont come in unless you are his kinda dominace level.

Jerome le Banner not Brock Lesnar

Otherwise you change your Icon status into dirt

You go from Gold level human (strength athlete) into garbage hybrid human (steroid can)
 
Last edited:
Eddie, Bob Sapp, Lesnar, Thor, Pudza = Tragedy

Carwin, Jerome Le Banner, Helenius, = The muscle men we desire
 
I don't know if that's a good fight to prove your point. Mike Tyson was often a smaller fighter yet for a time was the most feared boxer.

Eddie was 67 lb heavier. Eddie was 37 years old while Marius was 48. Hall also delivered some illegal strikes to the back of the head which were not called and for which he apologized after the fight.

Is Jake Paul a superior boxer/fighter to Mike Tyson?
 
Devil's_Advocate said:
I don't know if that's a good fight to prove your point. Mike Tyson was often a smaller fighter yet for a time was the most feared boxer.

Eddie was 67 lb heavier. Eddie was 37 years old while Marius was 48. Hall also delivered some illegal strikes to the back of the head which were not called and for which he apologized after the fight.

Is Jake Paul a superior boxer/fighter to Mike Tyson?
We want to see the gorilla with power making his "kill" and when you are a gorilla with no power it makes us all feel sh**
 
Devil's_Advocate said:
I don't know if that's a good fight to prove your point. Mike Tyson was often a smaller fighter yet for a time was the most feared boxer.

Eddie was 67 lb heavier. Eddie was 37 years old while Marius was 48. Hall also delivered some illegal strikes to the back of the head which were not called and for which he apologized after the fight.

Is Jake Paul a superior boxer/fighter to Mike Tyson?
Suppose it's a Vale Tudo fight. Is Eddie suppose to apologize then?

Mike Tyson was good because he hit freaking hard like freight train hard.

Tyson would get absolutely mauled by todays boxers like Wilder.

I actually do give Jake Paul credit for fighting a very good boxer but no of course he's not better than Tyson.
 
ROcknrollracing said:
Suppose it's a Vale Tudo fight. Is Eddie suppose to apologize then?
That's a silly thing to say. We can't just randomly change the fight rules after the fact. They agreed to a set of fight conditions and Eddie violated them. I believe him that it wasn't intentional but lets not minimize what he did.
ROcknrollracing said:
Mike Tyson was good because he hit freaking hard like freight train hard.
So skill and power outweighs pure size and strength?

ROcknrollracing said:
Tyson would get absolutely mauled by todays boxers like Wilder.
I wouldn't underestimate Tyson's raw power. It's also pointless to debate hypotheticals.

ROcknrollracing said:
I actually do give Jake Paul credit for fighting a very good boxer but no of course he's not better than Tyson.
He's probably a decent amateur but let's be honest, if he had to fight the typical pros he'd likely lose a lot of the fights and get nowhere. Joshua fight was just dumb because he was outclassed in every aspect(skills, size, strength, power, endurance)....It's embarrassing that he got gassed as the significantly smaller man..
 
Devil's_Advocate said:
That's a silly thing to say. We can't just randomly change the fight rules after the fact. They agreed to a set of fight conditions and Eddie violated them. I believe him that it wasn't intentional but lets not minimize what he did.
Even with in the rule set Pudz was getting rag dolled in that match.
Devil's_Advocate said:
So skill and power outweighs pure size and strength?
power is a function of strength to me. Just because you are a big Human doesn't mean you are strong. Strength is displayed in many ways the just SBD.
Devil's_Advocate said:
I wouldn't underestimate Tyson's raw power. It's also pointless to debate hypotheticals.
With the AI technology today I am sure somebody somewhere has input all of the data and had a theoretical fight that is pretty close to the real thing but I agree it is just my opinion.
Devil's_Advocate said:
He's probably a decent amateur but let's be honest, if he had to fight the typical pros he'd likely lose a lot of the fights and get nowhere. Joshua fight was just dumb because he was outclassed in every aspect(skills, size, strength, power, endurance)....It's embarrassing that he got gassed as the significantly smaller man..
I dont even think he's a good boxer at all. I just give him credit for entering into a fight he had basically no chance of winning and showing grit in that fight.
 
Honesly looking back Sapp koing K-1 world champion twice in a row was crazy

Monster lol
 
ROcknrollracing said:
Tyson would get absolutely mauled by todays boxers like Wilder.
WIlder? Not so sure about that. And Wilder lost to Furey, whose overall strength levels seem to be rather mediocre.
ROcknrollracing said:
power is a function of strength to me. Just because you are a big Human doesn't mean you are strong. Strength is displayed in many ways the just SBD.
I'd say punching power is a consequence of:
1. bodyweight
2. technique
3. timing
4. strength
According to Jack Dempsey, punching power is mostly generated by correct (= technique, timing) displacement of bodyweight. Dempsey emphsized that the bodyweight should be dropped into / behind the strike, not lifted. Efficient transfer of power is again mostly a question of technique and timing, strength is mostly for sealing power leaks and additional torque. Last time I checked, the fighters considered to be the most powerful ones were rarely the strongest.

Then again, how power is demonstrated in other sports is different, hence the importance of the parameters changes. For example in sprinting, strength to weight ratio is paramount for efficient demonstration of power.
 
Wilder would knock out a prime Tyson in a heartbeat. Tyson lost to buster Douglas and any other real competion he faced. An aged Larry Holmes.

Fury wins because he is a big ass lumberinh man that can take a punch and has just enough skill to get by.


Having better technique just expresses the strength/power you have better.

Furthermore having the wherewithal to fight not to lose , fight to win and fight to break your opponent is how you put on a good performance.

Rotational power in a punch is a strength metric btw.

In grappling context isometric strength, explosive strength, muscle endurance is veryimportant to maximize.

This is the most obvious observation anyone with two workings eyes can see.
 
Sometimes you have good takes
Sometimes you have bad takes
Sometimes you like to troll

I'm not sure if this is the second or third situation.
 
