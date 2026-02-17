its all skill baby!!!! never forget that!!

ROcknrollracing
We want to see the gorilla with power making his "kill" and when you are a gorilla with no power it makes us all feel sh**I don't know if that's a good fight to prove your point. Mike Tyson was often a smaller fighter yet for a time was the most feared boxer.
Eddie was 67 lb heavier. Eddie was 37 years old while Marius was 48. Hall also delivered some illegal strikes to the back of the head which were not called and for which he apologized after the fight.
Is Jake Paul a superior boxer/fighter to Mike Tyson?
That's a silly thing to say. We can't just randomly change the fight rules after the fact. They agreed to a set of fight conditions and Eddie violated them. I believe him that it wasn't intentional but lets not minimize what he did.Suppose it's a Vale Tudo fight. Is Eddie suppose to apologize then?
So skill and power outweighs pure size and strength?Mike Tyson was good because he hit freaking hard like freight train hard.
He's probably a decent amateur but let's be honest, if he had to fight the typical pros he'd likely lose a lot of the fights and get nowhere. Joshua fight was just dumb because he was outclassed in every aspect(skills, size, strength, power, endurance)....It's embarrassing that he got gassed as the significantly smaller man..I actually do give Jake Paul credit for fighting a very good boxer but no of course he's not better than Tyson.
Even with in the rule set Pudz was getting rag dolled in that match.That's a silly thing to say. We can't just randomly change the fight rules after the fact. They agreed to a set of fight conditions and Eddie violated them. I believe him that it wasn't intentional but lets not minimize what he did.
power is a function of strength to me. Just because you are a big Human doesn't mean you are strong. Strength is displayed in many ways the just SBD.So skill and power outweighs pure size and strength?
With the AI technology today I am sure somebody somewhere has input all of the data and had a theoretical fight that is pretty close to the real thing but I agree it is just my opinion.I wouldn't underestimate Tyson's raw power. It's also pointless to debate hypotheticals.
I dont even think he's a good boxer at all. I just give him credit for entering into a fight he had basically no chance of winning and showing grit in that fight.He's probably a decent amateur but let's be honest, if he had to fight the typical pros he'd likely lose a lot of the fights and get nowhere. Joshua fight was just dumb because he was outclassed in every aspect(skills, size, strength, power, endurance)....It's embarrassing that he got gassed as the significantly smaller man..
Wilder being the example gets me. Usyk could be a hard fight Wilder is a can crusherlol you're joking
WIlder? Not so sure about that. And Wilder lost to Furey, whose overall strength levels seem to be rather mediocre.
I'd say punching power is a consequence of:power is a function of strength to me. Just because you are a big Human doesn't mean you are strong. Strength is displayed in many ways the just SBD.