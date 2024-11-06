It's a new morning in America

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 9,107
- Reaction score
- 17,388
Can I at least pull a BK and 'have it my way' first?
I don’t see why we should stop nowCan I at least pull a BK and 'have it my way' first?
Then we can work on the disposal.
*Licks lips and unzips*I don’t see why we should stop now
To be fair, he only did that thing to someone that one time at that place, and it was just because.
To be fair, he only did that thing to someone that one time at that place, and it was just because.
I say we watch him closely and put him on a vegan diet for now.