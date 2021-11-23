It's a damn shame Conor vs Frankie never happened

Neither one of these guys are title challengers anymore, so what's the point of Frankie cutting to 135 just to get flatlined by the likes of Cheetos Rivera and possibly being fed to O'Malley next as a showcase fight.



They were linked to fight a few times years ago at FW. Both are former LW champions at the end of their MMA careers, so they might as well give Conor a winnable fight while giving Frankie his biggest payday on his way out the door. I'm sure Frankie would jump at the chance.



Is it a ridiculous idea for this fight to happen in 2022, and does Frankie have a chance to take what's left of the leprechaun's pot o' gold, or does he get shadow realmed again?



I think this match-up is very doable. There's really not that much of a size or skill discrepancy.











