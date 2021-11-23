  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

It's a damn shame Conor vs Frankie never happened

Is It a Damn Shame Frankie/Conor Never Happened?

TITS

TITS

Neither one of these guys are title challengers anymore, so what's the point of Frankie cutting to 135 just to get flatlined by the likes of Cheetos Rivera and possibly being fed to O'Malley next as a showcase fight.

They were linked to fight a few times years ago at FW. Both are former LW champions at the end of their MMA careers, so they might as well give Conor a winnable fight while giving Frankie his biggest payday on his way out the door. I'm sure Frankie would jump at the chance.

Is it a ridiculous idea for this fight to happen in 2022, and does Frankie have a chance to take what's left of the leprechaun's pot o' gold, or does he get shadow realmed again?

I think this match-up is very doable. There's really not that much of a size or skill discrepancy.





 
The one that got away..

edgar.gif
 
Substance Abuse said:
Good job derailing your own thread at the start with the tired "manlet" comment.

Anyway, Conor is bigger than Edgar. I'm pretty sure most aren't going to argue that.
Isn't everyone Frankie ever fought bigger than him then? I mean he just fought Sandhagen, who is way taller than Conor, just this year.
 
I hadn't considered it before, but it really is a shame.
 
TITS said:
Isn't everyone Frankie ever fought bigger than him then? I mean he just fought Sandhagen, who is way taller than Conor, just this year.
In the OP you typed "There's really not that much of a size or skill discrepancy.".

Now that we know you don't agree with your own thread, no need to dissect it or reply. Thanks.
 
Substance Abuse said:
In the OP you typed "There's really not that much of a size or skill discrepancy.".

Now that we know you don't agree with your own thread, no need to dissect it. Thanks.
Why are you always starting arguments? Two inches in height is NOT MUCH of a size difference, and I don't think many would disagree that there's not much a skill discrepancy either. Did anyone complain about a size discrepancy when he fought Cub Swanson or Yair Rodriguez? Or when Conor fought Mendes?

<DisgustingHHH>
 
Frankies losing to borderline top 10 guys at bw and is 40 years old. Conor is losing to best lws of all time at the peak of their careers and is 33 years old. Their situations are not exactly the same.
That being said I want Conor to get some wins and Frankie imo would be a win now that his cardio isnt enough to wrestle for three rounds.
 
I remember everyone on here was pissed it didn't happen and was banking on Frankie to dethrone him in his first defense
Ironically I think McGregor would have slaughtered Edgar and struggled with max
 
Idk why I have the hardest time imagining Frankie beating Conor when he was at 145. I got McGregor by KO
 
Grandwizard666 said:
I remember everyone on here was pissed it didn't happen and was banking on Frankie to dethrone him in his first defense
Ironically I think McGregor would have slaughtered Edgar and struggled with max
Conor has always been better than Max Holloway. Conor would also lose to Volkanovski too
 
