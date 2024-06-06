  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies It's 6/6; time to binge all the Omen movies

Gonna start with the original trilogy, obviously, then the remake with Liev Schreiber, which I've never watched and am not looking forward to, then The First Omen, which I've also never watched but am looking forward to.
 
First two are good. Third one is shit. The remake is one of most pointless remakes ever. From what I remember lots of the scenes are word for word the same, but they added the mother having dreams about Damien wearing a scary mask, because apparently him being the son of satan isn't scary enough on its own.
 
First two are good. Third one is shit. The remake is one of most pointless remakes ever. From what I remember lots of the scenes are word for word the same, but they added the mother having dreams about Damien wearing a scary mask, because apparently him being the son of satan isn't scary enough on its own.
Well she never knew he was the son of satan.
 
Gonna start with the original trilogy, obviously, then the remake with Liev Schreiber, which I've never watched and am not looking forward to, then The First Omen, which I've also never watched but am looking forward to.
I haven't seen it yet, but I hear 'the first omen' is chronologically where to start.
 
