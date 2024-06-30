GoldenWolf87
The User RadioGenoa never posted any comments or links the only thing
RadioGenoa that was posting on platform X/twitter were videos of African/Arab Migrants in certain Italian Towns and European Cities mostly either showing videos of Migrants.
According to RadioGenoa the Italian Police seized phone card and also my X RadioGenoa account and my Google account.
Instated of catching real criminals in Italy, this is what the Italian Police are doing.
Meloni is a disappointment.
