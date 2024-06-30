  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Italian Anti-Migrant Citizen Journalist Silenced by Rome Anti-Crime Unit Accused of Racist Basis..

GoldenWolf87

Oct 23, 2018
12,654
8,815
The User RadioGenoa never posted any comments or links the only thing
RadioGenoa that was posting on platform X/twitter were videos of African/Arab Migrants in certain Italian Towns and European Cities mostly either showing videos of Migrants.

According to RadioGenoa the Italian Police seized phone card and also my X RadioGenoa account and my Google account.

Instated of catching real criminals in Italy, this is what the Italian Police are doing.
Meloni is a disappointment.
Rome Anti-Crime Unit Reportedly Raids Anti-Migrant Citizen Journalist, Locks Social Media Accounts
 
