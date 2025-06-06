It would not be crazy to say Fedor was out of prime after the crocop fight. 25 heavyweight fights and a couple 100 full contact sambo fights.

Or... a far more rational explanation is that Fedor was a mortal man capable of losing in his prime just like any other fighter ever and people should stop romanticizing every aspect of his career.



Fans always drift from one extreme to the other - the overly critical "x fighter was never that good" and the delusionally defensive "He wasn't in his prime anymore despite there being no indication of this!"



The reality is usually somewhere in the middle. Fedor was a very good fighter but it is indisputable that his resume (and the resumes of many of the Pride stars) was heavily padded. Would his record have remained as unblemished as it was if he was facing an actual murderer's row of opponents like the top fighter in the world would normally fight? Unlikely... and that's ok.



Fighters suffering a loss in their prime doesn't suddenly make them a can and doesn't suddenly nullify all of their success before this so you can stop with your ridiculous excuses. Dan Henderson is hardly some bum in a bar fight in Hawaii so I don't know why you feel it's necessary to act like he was so spring chicken compared to Fedor when he'd been wrestling his entire life LOL.



There is some sort of weird "undefeated record fetish" on here where people feel that a GOAT can't have any losses "in their prime" which is a ridiculous idea. When top fighters consistently fight top guys, losses happen... no one is undefeatable and people who think that fighters like Khabib were are completely brainwashed by the UFC hype machine. As padded as Fedor's record is, Khabib's is not even top 20 all time worthy.