It would not be crazy to say Fedor was out of prime after the crocop fight. 25 heavyweight fights and a couple 100 full contact sambo fights.

F

fishbisquit

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 26, 2024
Messages
98
Reaction score
108
That out of prime record after crocop would be 23 fights, 6 losses, 17 wins, and 5 wins over ex ufc champions. The haters will say Fedor lost to a middleweight old man henderson, but context matters. Fedor had a 100 times more wear then Dan at this point.
 
Why even bother addressing something this obvious and give a voice to those who would think differently? They should all be sent to the Wall.


Jon-Snow-on-the-Wall-in-Game-of-Thrones.jpg
 
HHJ said:
Why even bother addressing something this obvious and give a voice to those who would think differently? They should all be sent to the Wall.


Jon-Snow-on-the-Wall-in-Game-of-Thrones.jpg
Click to expand...
Fuck I miss house of the dragon. Ten effing episodes then an effing three year wait. Not fair.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
fishbisquit said:
That out of prime record after crocop would be 23 fights, 6 losses, 17 wins, and 5 wins over ex ufc champions. The haters will say Fedor lost to a middleweight old man henderson, but context matters. Fedor had a 100 times more wear then Dan at this point.
Click to expand...

Dan Henderson? Some will argue, and many will agree, that wins and losses were not everything in judging an MMA career. So that is equally applicable to Fedor.

https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/hendo-why-win-loss-is-not-everything.4360338/
 
Or... a far more rational explanation is that Fedor was a mortal man capable of losing in his prime just like any other fighter ever and people should stop romanticizing every aspect of his career.

Fans always drift from one extreme to the other - the overly critical "x fighter was never that good" and the delusionally defensive "He wasn't in his prime anymore despite there being no indication of this!"

The reality is usually somewhere in the middle. Fedor was a very good fighter but it is indisputable that his resume (and the resumes of many of the Pride stars) was heavily padded. Would his record have remained as unblemished as it was if he was facing an actual murderer's row of opponents like the top fighter in the world would normally fight? Unlikely... and that's ok.

Fighters suffering a loss in their prime doesn't suddenly make them a can and doesn't suddenly nullify all of their success before this so you can stop with your ridiculous excuses. Dan Henderson is hardly some bum in a bar fight in Hawaii so I don't know why you feel it's necessary to act like he was so spring chicken compared to Fedor when he'd been wrestling his entire life LOL.

There is some sort of weird "undefeated record fetish" on here where people feel that a GOAT can't have any losses "in their prime" which is a ridiculous idea. When top fighters consistently fight top guys, losses happen... no one is undefeatable and people who think that fighters like Khabib were are completely brainwashed by the UFC hype machine. As padded as Fedor's record is, Khabib's is not even top 20 all time worthy.
 
Does Fedor have haters? I’m the biggest McGregor dick rider and jones is GOAT guy here, and I’ve got no hate for Fedor. Legend. Hespect.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Or... a far more rational explanation is that Fedor was a mortal man capable of losing in his prime just like any other fighter ever and people should stop romanticizing every aspect of his career.

Fans always drift from one extreme to the other - the overly critical "x fighter was never that good" and the delusionally defensive "He wasn't in his prime anymore despite there being no indication of this!"

The reality is usually somewhere in the middle. Fedor was a very good fighter but it is indisputable that his resume (and the resumes of many of the Pride stars) was heavily padded. Would his record have remained as unblemished as it was if he was facing an actual murderer's row of opponents like the top fighter in the world would normally fight? Unlikely... and that's ok.

Fighters suffering a loss in their prime doesn't suddenly make them a can and doesn't suddenly nullify all of their success before this so you can stop with your ridiculous excuses. Dan Henderson is hardly some bum in a bar fight in Hawaii so I don't know why you feel it's necessary to act like he was so spring chicken compared to Fedor when he'd been wrestling his entire life LOL.

There is some sort of weird "undefeated record fetish" on here where people feel that a GOAT can't have any losses "in their prime" which is a ridiculous idea. When top fighters consistently fight top guys, losses happen... no one is undefeatable and people who think that fighters like Khabib were are completely brainwashed by the UFC hype machine. As padded as Fedor's record is, Khabib's is not even top 20 all time worthy.-
Click to expand...
What is indisputable is Fedor is the sole focus of all thought
 
fishbisquit said:
That out of prime record after crocop would be 23 fights, 6 losses, 17 wins, and 5 wins over ex ufc champions. The haters will say Fedor lost to a middleweight old man henderson, but context matters. Fedor had a 100 times more wear then Dan at this point.
Click to expand...
Let me tell you how to determine a fighter's prime on Sherdog.

A fighter is always in his prime until the moment he loses, and then he's been washed up for years
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,131
Messages
57,381,088
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top