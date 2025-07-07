It would be the amazingest, but Ilia vs Islam won't happen. 15lbs are the reason.

So Islam was killing himself to make 155.
Just after the weight-in vs Moicano he got caught saying "this is the last time, please" to his team.

But now he's moving up to 170 to bounce back 15 pounds lighter.
Not gonna happen.

Ilia is smart, he is not fighting at WW either.
 
That’s why it needs to happen at Abudhabiweight, both allowed to cheat on the scale.
 
I actually don’t think the UFC is keen on the match up. They’re two of their biggest names in the sport right now in a time where there’s not a lot of stars. They don’t want either to lose some shine.
 
I honestly don't get the intrigue in the matchup to begin with. Let Ilia build a legacy before we start putting him on a pedestal.
 
