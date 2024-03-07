It will be a sad day when Poirier retires, hopefully it's not on saturday

I'm torn on this fight, both technically and emotionally.

I think BSD has a clear grappling edge and is durable as hell, but Poirier could outstrike him or bring him into deep waters.

And emotionally (not that I have emotions, as a sherdogger), I'm rooting for BSD as new blood, but I also want to see good old Poirier put a stamp of his career.

It will be a sad day when Poirier retires. Him, Max, Gaethje, Whitaker.. we will have a group of phenomenal fighters retiring in the coming months/years. Fighters that brought us great memories, instigated fierce debates and made us love the sport.

One day they'll be gone and we will wish we took the time to enjoy their last fights. I feel like it's that type of fight for Poirier on saturday.

I'll be rooting for the Diamond
 
Win or lose I hope it's a great showing from both men. Hoping Poirier can weather any early storm and bring Benoit into later rounds and give him a tough test. If he's going to be a gatekeeper of sorts, I hope he makes it damn hard to enter the gates. Respect to the man for taking this fight.
 
Ohhh, as Sherdoggers we're not allowed to have emotions?! No wonder everyone on here hates me! I'm small compared the jacked 6'7, 300 pound 'dogger. I'm so craycraig, I prefer TUF to DWCS just 'cause I get to know the people better. I'm doin' this all wrong!

As a person that loves Dustin, I'm always rootin' for him... But I too am torn on this fight because after the beating BSD took against Zaleski, I've been rooting for him ever since. But, as a fan of both, I'll just root for a FOTN so good they entertain us and get bonuses in the process.
 
The older guys accept that they’re not as good as they used to be but want to compete anyway. It’s the fans who cannot escape the paradigm of wins and losses. Poirier is set for life.
 
Marko Polo said:
The older guys accept that they’re not as good as they used to be but want to compete anyway. It’s the fans who cannot escape the paradigm of wins and losses. Poirier is set for life.
Exactly. I never understood why they are expected to retire after they aren't as good as they used to be anymore. If they still enjoy fighting and are still able to be competitive then why not?
 
BSD seems to have all the advantages except the boxing, his punches seem slow for an elite guy. Dustin' punches are not that good technically either but he can punch in bunches and that could be his edge in this fight.
 
He said in the interview today that it's all bullshit, he's not retiring if he loses.
 
Nothing sad about him retiring, especially if he loses. I'd much rather see someone retire in the early stages of decline than go the Tony Ferguson/BJ Penn route and fight for years after their prime.
 
I don't think he'll give up those $300K-$500K non-title bouts any time soon
 
Because it's not like you get a little slower and
score fewer goals, you get the shit kicked out you and collect CTE.
 
