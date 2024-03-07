It will be a sad day when Poirier retires, hopefully it's not on saturday

I'm torn on this fight, both technically and emotionally.



I think BSD has a clear grappling edge and is durable as hell, but Poirier could outstrike him or bring him into deep waters.



And emotionally (not that I have emotions, as a sherdogger), I'm rooting for BSD as new blood, but I also want to see good old Poirier put a stamp of his career.



It will be a sad day when Poirier retires. Him, Max, Gaethje, Whitaker.. we will have a group of phenomenal fighters retiring in the coming months/years. Fighters that brought us great memories, instigated fierce debates and made us love the sport.



One day they'll be gone and we will wish we took the time to enjoy their last fights. I feel like it's that type of fight for Poirier on saturday.



I'll be rooting for the Diamond