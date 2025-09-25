Television It: Welcome to Derry 🤡

How can there not be a thread on this? But I searched diligently and did not find one.

It: Welcome to Derry is an upcoming American supernatural horror television series based on Stephen King's 1986 novel It. Serving as a prequel to the films It (2017) and It: Chapter Two (2019), the series was developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, all of whom were involved in the It films. The series stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider, with Bill Skarsgård (who also serves as an executive producer) reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown from the films.

It: Welcome to Derry is scheduled to premiere on HBO on October 26, 2025.



 
...is all that matters.

source.gif
 
Will wait for reviews but has potential.
 
Looks like they’re incorporating a few of kings novels in the storyline; I’m all for that
 
Way more excited for this than the movies. New stories in different time periods. <20>
 
I am looking forward to seeing The Shnining worked into It with Dick Hallorann and The Black Spot
 
Only watching if it stars Tony Hinchcliffe as Pennywise... Just kidding, I'm not watching it...1000004604.jpg
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
I'd rather see direct sequel.

IT: Mechapennywise in Space
I'd watch the shit out of that.

My daughter was obsessed with Pennywise and she was like 8 years old. One Halloween we just did the "Flashlight in your face scary story" thing. And she just started talking about Pennywise chasing you in a helicopter and I thought that was the most goddamn terrifying thing id ever heard
 
I’m suspect of this one based on the previews and HBO being involved.
 
