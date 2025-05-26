It was my first time, and my butt really took a hard pounding

Decided to try mountain biking for the first time and holy shit was my ass unprepared for the utter beat down it got from that bicycle seat.

Feels like I have giant bruises on my ass today.

I figure I was probably supposed to spend more time standing up on my pedals but the uphill sections burned out my legs so bad that I wound up sitting on the seat more often than I should have. And the small bumps in the trail that didn't hurt at the time, really hurt this morning when I woke up.

Also my bike doesn't have shocks. So maybe I need to invest in a modern bike. I just didn't want to spend money since it was my first time.
 
iu
 
Nobody enjoyed his first glass of wine.

Don't worry, you'll enjoy it soon enough.
 
Yeah when I was a kid I loved biking, but then as I grew older and my ass got bigger it became totally incompatible with bike seats. It makes no sense when bike seats are more punishing and cruel to the human ass than diddy parties, you'd think they'd have figured it out
 
Pfff...

I thought you were talking about sodomy here.
 
Pros remove the seat for exactly that reason. Try it, just leave the seat post in place.
 
Imagine how much more sore your butt would be if you rode without a saddle

<6><{ohyeah}>
 
