It was my first time, and my butt really took a hard pounding

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,701
- Reaction score
- 45,474
Decided to try mountain biking for the first time and holy shit was my ass unprepared for the utter beat down it got from that bicycle seat.
Feels like I have giant bruises on my ass today.
I figure I was probably supposed to spend more time standing up on my pedals but the uphill sections burned out my legs so bad that I wound up sitting on the seat more often than I should have. And the small bumps in the trail that didn't hurt at the time, really hurt this morning when I woke up.
Also my bike doesn't have shocks. So maybe I need to invest in a modern bike. I just didn't want to spend money since it was my first time.
Feels like I have giant bruises on my ass today.
I figure I was probably supposed to spend more time standing up on my pedals but the uphill sections burned out my legs so bad that I wound up sitting on the seat more often than I should have. And the small bumps in the trail that didn't hurt at the time, really hurt this morning when I woke up.
Also my bike doesn't have shocks. So maybe I need to invest in a modern bike. I just didn't want to spend money since it was my first time.