It was Khamzat's fault the fight was boring, and that's OK if he only cares about winning

I keep seeing this massive cognitive dissonance on these forums from Khamzat fans, so I want to make this point crystal clear:
1) Khamzat is perfectly within his rights in the current rules to lay and pray to a boring win, if DDP can't stop him.
2) However, it is still his fault the fight was boring, because he completely controlled the fight and refused to take risks to finish it.
This is a CLASSIC example of "You are free to make whatever choices you want, but you are not free from the consequences of your actions." Anyone that thinks otherwise is suffering from cognitive dissonance, because they don't want the boring fight to be Khamzat's fault.
