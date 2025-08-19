It was Khamzat's fault the fight was boring, and that's OK if he only cares about winning

DDP was defending takedowns/submissions like I've never seen before. If you were paying attention, his defensive BJJ was actually surprisingly good beyond his non-existent guard. He knew exactly how to tuck his head to avoid damage, and Khamzat wasn't able to sink in any submissions beyond the barely 2 rear naked chokes some people credit him with -- while he is officially credited with ZERO submission attempts to DDPs 1.



In the end, Khamzat's wrestling was just too good. He honestly showed a level of wrestling I'm not sure we've seen in the octagon, except from perhaps Khabib. That's a compliment to Khamzat's skill. Sadly, he chose to simply hold onto positions once he got them. It's hard to get a guy off of you that is determined to hold you in place like that.



Again, Khamzat easily could have attempted multiple kimuras from the crucifix, but he refused to take that risk because he knew DDP could and probably would reverse him. You have to give up your balance to take that risk and finish the submission. Khamzat could have opened up with more strikes and elbows to do real damage, but that would give DDP opporunities as well.



But nothing I say to you will ever convince you, because you've already decided that you don't want the boring fight to be Khamzat's fault, even if you're wrong. You're like a flat* earther in that regard -- no real point in trying to convince you of the truth.