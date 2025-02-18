  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

It took 1.5 rounds for Jan to make Ankalaev do the stanky leg

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Do you think Ankalaev's leg kick defense has gotten good enough to deal with Poatan's calf kicks which might be the best in MMA?
 
Brigfa2 said:
And Jan was the only guy who didn't got KTFO by Alex
He is underrated af
Jan will 100% be one of those guys more people appreciate when he retires. Polish Power always comes to bang. Ulberg has his hands full if he thinks Jan will be like his other fights.

Luthien said:
Sherdoggers are gassing this bum up like he is the next Khabib <lol><lmao>
Don't make me post the takedown stats again
<lol>
 
If we are going to play MMA math, let's at least show the full equation and not cherry pick only part of it:

Dr Fong said:
If we are going to play MMA math, let's at least show the full equation and not cherry pick only part of it:

images


images
There is a whole different thread discussing Poatan's grappling defense also on the front page, you can enjoy yourself over there.
This thread is about discussing Ankalaev's leg kick defense and Poatans leg kicks.

Renember thread derailing is a yellow card offense, you've been here 22 years and should have learned by now!
How's their head to head record with Jan compare again?
 
Dr Fong said:
If we are going to play MMA math, let's at least show the full equation and not cherry pick only part of it:

images


images
That one is worse given that it’s Adesanya. Alex will be forever known as “he got favourable matchup” if the fight turns out to be GnP and stalling.

Ank’s weakness can be avoided by staying on the ground. Alex weakness on the other hand can’t be avoided.

images
 
Misanthropist said:
That one is worse given that it’s Adesanya. Alex will be forever known as “he got favourable matchup” if the fight turns out to be GnP and stalling.

Ank’s weakness can be avoided by staying on the ground. Alex weakness can’t.

images
Yea, it'll turn out they gave him favorable matchups against more champions and top 5 opponents than Khabib faced if he ever loses a fight again <lol>
 
fortheo said:
It's crazy that Jan brought both poatan and an ank essentially to a draw.
Polish Powah don't fuck around. Guy has a solid blockhead, sub defense, hands, leg kicks, just a Renaissance man fighter whose only lost to the best and one other random polish guy.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Polish Powah don't fuck around. Guy has a solid blockhead, sub defense, hands, leg kicks, just a Renaissance man fighter whose only lost to the best and one other random polish guy.
Yeah, it just seems like the general public opinion of him has always been lower than the opinion of the other two, despite fighting them evenly.
 
