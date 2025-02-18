It took 1.5 rounds for Jan to make Ankalaev do the stanky leg

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 10,492
- Reaction score
- 21,039
Do you think Ankalaev's leg kick defense has gotten good enough to deal with Poatan's calf kicks which might be the best in MMA?
Poatan gonna destroy him. And its gonna be beautiful to watch.
Chama!
Jan will 100% be one of those guys more people appreciate when he retires. Polish Power always comes to bang. Ulberg has his hands full if he thinks Jan will be like his other fights.And Jan was the only guy who didn't got KTFO by Alex
He is underrated af
Don't make me post the takedown stats againSherdoggers are gassing this bum up like he is the next Khabib
There is a whole different thread discussing Poatan's grappling defense also on the front page, you can enjoy yourself over there.If we are going to play MMA math, let's at least show the full equation and not cherry pick only part of it:
That one is worse given that it’s Adesanya. Alex will be forever known as “he got favourable matchup” if the fight turns out to be GnP and stalling.If we are going to play MMA math, let's at least show the full equation and not cherry pick only part of it:
Yea, it'll turn out they gave him favorable matchups against more champions and top 5 opponents than Khabib faced if he ever loses a fight againThat one is worse given that it’s Adesanya. Alex will be forever known as “he got favourable matchup” if the fight turns out to be GnP and stalling.
Ank’s weakness can be avoided by staying on the ground. Alex weakness can’t.
Polish Powah don't fuck around. Guy has a solid blockhead, sub defense, hands, leg kicks, just a Renaissance man fighter whose only lost to the best and one other random polish guy.It's crazy that Jan brought both poatan and an ank essentially to a draw.
And Jan was the only guy who didn't got KTFO by Alex
He is underrated af
Do you think Ankalaev's leg kick defense has gotten good enough to deal with Poatan's calf kicks which might be the best in MMA?
Polish Powah don't fuck around. Guy has a solid blockhead, sub defense, hands, leg kicks, just a Renaissance man fighter whose only lost to the best and one other random polish guy.