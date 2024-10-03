Depends on the fighter. I mean, sounds obvious, but since Khalil is next... yeah, I wouldn't advocate badly wrestling lolBut if you're streets ahead of Pereira in those stakes, go for it.Ankalaev is an interesting one because he's supposedly got this high level wrestling attack in his back pocket that's about as convincing as the idea of Pereira having a monster BJJ game. Someone like Jones, though, is definitely going to wrestle Pereira and absolutely should.