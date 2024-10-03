Media It takes a good Striker to beat Alex Pereira, not a Wrestler” ~ Artem Vakhitov

Is Poatan’s nemesis right?

  • Total voters
    11
Thoughts on Artem Vakhitov’s statement?

The former GLORY Kickboxing LHW-champion will fight for a UFC-contract next week at DWCS



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts on Artem Vakhitov’s statement?

The former GLORY Kickboxing LHW-champion will fight for a UFC-contract next week at DWCS



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
Click to expand...


I reckon someone like Jones is the worst match up for Pereira, though I’d say that about nearly any fighter to be fair
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts on Artem Vakhitov’s statement?

The former GLORY Kickboxing LHW-champion will fight for a UFC-contract next week at DWCS



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
Click to expand...


I think Artem Vakhitov is a putz.

I also think he benefited TREMENDOUSLY from being a short, pudgy dude — and hiding behind HUGE GLOVES.

In MMA, with 4-oz gloves + MMA clinching, etc., I think Alex Pereira absolutely knocks him TF out. Flatlined.

With tiny gloves, no reach, no leg defense — Vakhitov gets KO'd easily by Pereira.
 
Last edited:
Alex will struggle against a wrestler with high accolades, which is why the UFC is protecting him from Ankalaev.

If Ankalaev can Father Plan Jan then he can definitely do it to Alex.
 
Idk man

Poatan has hammers when wearing 4oz leather

His shots hit with a different “thud”


“Stone-hands” for sure
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Thoughts on Artem Vakhitov’s statement?

The former GLORY Kickboxing LHW-champion will fight for a UFC-contract next week at DWCS



@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@Bubzeh

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db
Click to expand...


Depends on the fighter. I mean, sounds obvious, but since Khalil is next... yeah, I wouldn't advocate badly wrestling lol

But if you're streets ahead of Pereira in those stakes, go for it.

Ankalaev is an interesting one because he's supposedly got this high level wrestling attack in his back pocket that's about as convincing as the idea of Pereira having a monster BJJ game. Someone like Jones, though, is definitely going to wrestle Pereira and absolutely should.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Idk man

Poatan has hammers when wearing 4oz leather

His shots hit with a different “thud”


“Stone-hands” for sure
Click to expand...

He literally acknowledges that but his point is Alex keeps his hands at chest level and his chin open, his point is a good striker would take advantage of that. Izzy did in their MMA rematch.
 
Well if you look at the evidence, he's only lost once and it was to a striker, so...
 
Sounds like he's just trying to make a case for himself if anything lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Roman Kopylov preparing with GLORY champion / Poatan rival Artem Vakhitov for fight against César Almeida
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
omawho402
omawho402
Substance Abuse
Media Alex Pereira Responds to His Old GLORY Rival, Artem Vakhitov After Being Called Out by Him.
5 6 7
Replies
139
Views
6K
Bigmoney4166
Bigmoney4166
jj manchester
Artem Vakhitov en route to Las Vegas...
Replies
18
Views
585
Uber_Noober
Uber_Noober
jj manchester
Pereira being "hunted down" by 1-1 Russian rival Artem Vakhitov for trilogy match in UFC
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
TCE
News THREE fighters who have DEFEATED UFC champion Alex Pereira are fighting on this season's Dana White's Contender Series
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
usernamee
usernamee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,731
Messages
56,278,777
Members
175,144
Latest member
k0_crop

Share this page

Back
Top