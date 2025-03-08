It shoulda been Ruffy vs Gaethje

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Gaethje vs Fiziev again... why? Both these guys are washed up has beens.
Gaethje ducking this fight is infuriating. Dude still thinks he's the A-side, no dummy, Ruffy is the A-side now.
UFC 313 shoulda been Ruffy's break out superstar moment. Why does UFC still let Gaethje duck and rank squat, when he is no longer relevant in the division.
Is UFC 313 even worth watching at this point?
