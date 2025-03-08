  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

It shoulda been Ruffy vs Gaethje

Gaethje vs Fiziev again... why? Both these guys are washed up has beens.

Gaethje ducking this fight is infuriating. Dude still thinks he's the A-side, no dummy, Ruffy is the A-side now.


UFC 313 shoulda been Ruffy's break out superstar moment. Why does UFC still let Gaethje duck and rank squat, when he is no longer relevant in the division.

Is UFC 313 even worth watching at this point?
 
Gaethje didn't want to fight Ruffy cuz he wasn't ranked.

I think Ruffy probably starches Justin too whereas Fiziev is a toss up.
 
Who cares... Gaethje is here to give us the Knockout of the Year

bmf-bmf-champion.gif
 
JustOnce said:
Gaethje didn't want to fight Ruffy cuz he wasn't ranked.

I think Ruffy probably starches Justin too whereas Fiziev is a toss up.
absolutely. uses he wasn't ranked as an excuse.

he knew Ruffy would have humiliated him, ended his career by brutal KO
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
absolutely. uses he wasn't ranked as an excuse.

he knew Ruffy would have humiliated him, ended his career by brutal KO
I know people think Ruffy fought a can, but that can had a chin of a granite.

I don't think Justin has that at this point in his career.

I don't blame him though. I don't think Ruffy is perfect either.

Hopefully Ruffy vs Green is going to be a good fight.
 
alchemy said:
Ruffy barely won his last fight against a noname. He needs to prove himself more. Bobby Green is a perfect test for him at this time.
Ruffy vs Green is a pretty generic fight.

If Gaethje vs Ruffy was announced i would have shit my pants
 
There's always something to complain about, this changes nothing. Maybe they fight in the future, maybe Justin retires, who knows man...
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
Gaethje vs Fiziev again... why? Both these guys are washed up has beens.

Gaethje ducking this fight is infuriating. Dude still thinks he's the A-side, no dummy, Ruffy is the A-side now.


UFC 313 shoulda been Ruffy's break out superstar moment. Why does UFC still let Gaethje duck and rank squat, when he is no longer relevant in the division.

Is UFC 313 even worth watching at this point?
Ruffy should have actually performed in his last fight if he wanted to make the case for a fight that far up the ladder. Instead, he gassed out and won a 29-28 decision over a guy who was 0-2 in the UFC.
 
Fiziev barely turned 32, I hope his injury wasn't so bad that I made him a washed up has been already....

But Fiziev vs Ruffy would've been cool, and then let Gaethje fight Bobby Green....give the guy a break coming off that huge KO loss. But the UFC would've had to ensure Gaethje that he would get a title eliminator or something even though the win was just over Bobby Green.
 
I remember when sherdog would card/ban people like TS. This site has really gone downhill.
 
Gaethje knew that fight was unwinnable but it's easy to hide behind the ''hE IsNt RaNkEd! hEs A nObOdY!!'' rhetoric despite it being a much more interesting fight than a rematch vs the guy which was Gaethje's least eventful fight he's ever had

Not that I blame him though, I mean he's 36 and has given us wars for years, he's allowed to cherry pick the last few fights of his career, just sucks from a viewer perspective
 
Ruffy couldn't starch that Llontop kid on short notice, so calm the fuck down. Fiziev is a fucking dog and ranked unlike Ruffy
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
Gaethje vs Fiziev again... why? Both these guys are washed up has beens.

Gaethje ducking this fight is infuriating. Dude still thinks he's the A-side, no dummy, Ruffy is the A-side now.


UFC 313 shoulda been Ruffy's break out superstar moment. Why does UFC still let Gaethje duck and rank squat, when he is no longer relevant in the division.

Is UFC 313 even worth watching at this point?
No, Don't watch it and just post until your emotions correct herself.
 
