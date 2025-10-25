It should have been a DQ win in Aspinall's favor

Agreed. Ganes plan was to beat the shit out of Tom for most of the round and then eye poke him to lose.
 
Hdfi said:
Dirty Gane intentionally poked Aspinall in both eyes, it should have been a DQ in Aspinall's favor.



Gane also purposefully landed multiple illegal strikes to the back of the head of JDS and Tuivasa.
Either way they need to fight again

Probably need to change Ganes gloves though
 
The fingers were pointing almost straight up rather than out, so it's not appropriate for a deliberate foul call without a previous warning or foul, but it definitely was worth a point deduction if the fight had continued.
 
I can't believe they let it slide in a fight this important. This was the undisputed HW world title. It makes the sport into a corrupt and illegitimate joke. What's the point of getting excited for a fight?
 
They for sure need to change how Eye pokes are handled. I feel like a eye poke in the 1st round should be 2 point taken of followed by a DQ. Eye Poke in the 2nd or 3rd round should be a point taken of followed by DQ...It seem like ref give way to much leeway with eye pokes. 1 good eye poke going change the flow of the fight, and must time the outcome.
 
Gilday said:
I don't really care either way, but I'm fully down for just immediate point deductions for fouls and DQ's if there's more than 1
I think any foul should be a point loss

Both people get a chance to recover but only one of them is compromised. Or foul for a foul, the ref gets to administer what they consider an equal poke or groin strike
 
bubbleboyjones said:
Agreed. Ganes plan was to beat the shit out of Tom for most of the round and then eye poke him to lose.
100%. Gane knew he had to KO him 1st round or it was over, that's why he was so aggressive. Aspinall was about to take over that's why he resorted to fouls!!
 
Any fight that ends because of a foul should be a DQ, intentional or not.
 
Hdfi said:
Dirty Gane intentionally poked Aspinall in both eyes, it should have been a DQ in Aspinall's favor.



Gane also purposefully landed multiple illegal strikes to the back of the head of JDS and Tuivasa.
Holy shit Gane’s right finger must have touched Tom’s skull. How is that not a dq????
 
tom gonna do nothing but wrestle from now until he is forced to fight gane again
 
Gilday said:
I don't really care either way, but I'm fully down for just immediate point deductions for fouls and DQ's if there's more than 1
Honestly, the judge should be fired. How could he refuse to even take one point from Gane after doing that shit?
 
