It seems safe to say Ilia got stripped?

HeffDoesWant
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2012
- Messages
- 6,559
- Reaction score
- 3,722
Seems very odd that a reigning champiion gives up his belt with no alternative fight lined up nor any injury. And, to do so under 4 months since his last fight.
It's hard to think of any time in UFC history this has happened, besides the GSP retirement.
To my mind, the only logical explanation is Ilia got stripped for refusing some UFC demand.
Possibly a demand that he has to rematch Volk, a dangerous fight with minuscule upside for Ilia.
I simply see no reason for Ilia to vacate his title BEFORE he has a LW fight lined up. He's lost his leverage for no reason.
Maybe it's a huge balls move, like Volks rematch with Islam on short notice, but this feels like a massive failure in career management. So I'm thinking it wasn't his choice.
It's hard to think of any time in UFC history this has happened, besides the GSP retirement.
To my mind, the only logical explanation is Ilia got stripped for refusing some UFC demand.
Possibly a demand that he has to rematch Volk, a dangerous fight with minuscule upside for Ilia.
I simply see no reason for Ilia to vacate his title BEFORE he has a LW fight lined up. He's lost his leverage for no reason.
Maybe it's a huge balls move, like Volks rematch with Islam on short notice, but this feels like a massive failure in career management. So I'm thinking it wasn't his choice.