  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

It seems safe to say Ilia got stripped?

HeffDoesWant

HeffDoesWant

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 13, 2012
Messages
6,559
Reaction score
3,722
Seems very odd that a reigning champiion gives up his belt with no alternative fight lined up nor any injury. And, to do so under 4 months since his last fight.

It's hard to think of any time in UFC history this has happened, besides the GSP retirement.

To my mind, the only logical explanation is Ilia got stripped for refusing some UFC demand.

Possibly a demand that he has to rematch Volk, a dangerous fight with minuscule upside for Ilia.


I simply see no reason for Ilia to vacate his title BEFORE he has a LW fight lined up. He's lost his leverage for no reason.

Maybe it's a huge balls move, like Volks rematch with Islam on short notice, but this feels like a massive failure in career management. So I'm thinking it wasn't his choice.
 
He doesn't want to make the weight anymore. If he decides to go back down to 145, I'm sure he'll get an immediate title shot. So he always has that in his back pocket..
 
No way. He vacated because they’re more than likely looking to give him a title shot at 155 and they’re currently negotiating with Islam and Ali. Fight will probably happen international fight week or sometime during the summer.
 
Ilia is just enough of a self-important douchebag to think he can move up and Beat Islam --

and I'm here for it!

No sense fighting bums in FW when he can step up to Greatness by taking on the P4P Champ Islam.

I want to see that fight -- but first he needs to KTFO Arman.
 
Reach4theSky said:
He doesn't want to make the weight anymore. If he decides to go back down to 145, I'm sure he'll get an immediate title shot. So he always has that in his back pocket..
Click to expand...

Why not vacate once the LW fight has been announced?
 
Neck&Neck said:
Toppy moves different
Sherdog can’t understand it
Click to expand...

ilia-topuria-max-holloway.gif


This what you talking about?







Sorry I couldn't resist bro :)

But I actually #hespek his bold move. Confident guy, gambling on himself, challenging himself - gotta hespek it.
 
I like his style, he came, saw, conquered and moved on.

Opposite of Jones or McGregor who came, saw, conquered, lingered, lingered some, lingered even more, suck up to dana, linger more and get stripped because everyone is sick of them.
 
dude wants to outdo/be Conor so much its insane.

I think at some point he will even start intentionally getting arrested to complete the Conor mimic

9/10 chance Islam slaughters him and it will have been a massive, massive tactical error. 10% chance he beats Islam, but it still wont outshine Conor because Conor did it first. and theres no possibly way he beats Islam in under 13 seconds lol

but dream/shine on Ilia
 
IloveTHIS said:
dude wants to outdo/be Conor so much its insane.

I think at some point he will even start intentionally getting arrested to complete the Conor mimic

9/10 chance Islam slaughters him and it will have been a massive, massive tactical error. 10% chance he beats Islam, but it still wont outshine Conor because Conor did it first. and theres no possibly way he beats Islam in under 13 seconds lol

but dream/shine on Ilia
Click to expand...

Aldo was Conor's first belt.
He beat Eddie in 8 minutes


Volk, Max, Islam > Aldo, Eddie


Ilia is doing a great job promoting himself, but the UFC will never spent so much money on a single fighter ever again.
Therefore Ilia won't get as big, or at least not as quickly.
They learned their lesson with Conor and Ronda, who didn't fight much as soon as they got the big money.
It's a bad investment.
 
TheBulge said:
He's just the type of person who lives fast and lives in the moment. He wants something, he goes forward to take it and doesn't look back.
Click to expand...
It does seem like this.



IloveTHIS said:
I think at some point he will even start intentionally getting arrested to complete the Conor mimic
Click to expand...
I doubt this bit ^. He is a pretty pious guy, and has been more scathing of Conor's behaviour than any other fighter.
 
Harlekin said:
Aldo was Conor's first belt.
He beat Eddie in 8 minutes


Volk, Max, Islam > Aldo, Eddie


Ilia is doing a great job promoting himself, but the UFC will never spent so much money on a single fighter ever again.
Therefore Ilia won't get as big, or at least not as quickly.
They learned their lesson with Conor and Ronda, who didn't fight much as soon as they got the big money.
It's a bad investment.
Click to expand...
Word, and it was a different UFC back then too... . Fertitta bros had him under their wing, and almost seemed to be living out their short white fight fantasies vicariously through him, IMO
 
Egalite said:
I like his style, he came, saw, conquered and moved on.

Opposite of Jones or McGregor who came, saw, conquered, lingered, lingered some, lingered even more, suck up to dana, linger more and get stripped because everyone is sick of them.
Click to expand...
Jones i still winning tho
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arthas
Why not Paddy Vs Ilia?
2
Replies
27
Views
896
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
JoeRowe
Ilia vs Conor (155/170 lbs) Next?
2
Replies
30
Views
748
Mick Dojang
Mick Dojang
hswrestler
Arnold Allen is the man to defeat Topuria
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
jooohnmatrix
jooohnmatrix
Sean Chowdhury
Evloev and Aljo would give Ilia a much harder fight than Volk and Diego Lopes imo
Replies
9
Views
347
JKS
JKS
Geniusss
I don't want to see a rematch but if anything Max deserves it more than Volka
2
Replies
30
Views
768
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,928
Messages
56,930,233
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top