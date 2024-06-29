  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

It seems Pereira already reached 231 lbs

Arm Barbarian said:
No idea how the F he made 185.

He's a huge guy. He must have hollow bones or something.
Click to expand...
Discipline, diet and called being professional. He walked 226 when he was fighting at 185. I believe that is why he quickly can turn around for 205 bouts as the cut isn't as bad.
 
One time I took a 30 pound dump.

Man that was satisfying.
 
Gotta keep in mind that the heavier you are the easier the weight cut is. It's easier for a LHW to gain 25 lbs than it is for a lightweight. They are cutting less of a percentage of their total weight.
 
Pereira is a beast; he can shed a ton of weight and make it look effortless. If he takes six months off to bulk up to heavyweight, he'll easily hit 242 pounds in no time. We might be looking at the first 3 weight division champion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
This was a terrible move for Pereira, he cuts weight from 236 lbs while Jiri cuts weight from 216 lbs.
4 5 6
Replies
105
Views
3K
TheMadHatter
TheMadHatter
C
Here is what is wrong with Pereria: He is a significantly bigger LHW than Jones. Pereira was 236 lbs on fight night while Jones only 222 lbs
2
Replies
34
Views
884
markg171
markg171

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,608
Messages
55,768,700
Members
174,923
Latest member
brendster26

Share this page

Back
Top