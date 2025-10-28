Media It needs to be asked, Aspinall or Aljo, who was the bigger faker/quitter

Let’s first examine Aspinall, after multiple doctors said he’s fine.

He keeps trying to get the doctor say “ it was good THEY stopped it”. It was so embarrassing the doctor even got a chuckle out of it. Aspinall wants it to be known “THEY stopped it” not himself who wouldn’t stop whining about can’t seeing.



He put his dad out to propaganda for him on the eye poke.



And of course, before his dad’s propaganda piece, there was already a 40 minute propaganda piece on the blinding eye poke.

Now there’s Aljo… who made a video on Aspinall’s fake eye injury

Takes a faker to know a faker?

1761692638463.jpeg

Aljo or Aspinall? Who is the bigger quitter?
 
