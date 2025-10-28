koa pomaikai
Let’s first examine Aspinall, after multiple doctors said he’s fine.
He keeps trying to get the doctor say “ it was good THEY stopped it”. It was so embarrassing the doctor even got a chuckle out of it. Aspinall wants it to be known “THEY stopped it” not himself who wouldn’t stop whining about can’t seeing.
He put his dad out to propaganda for him on the eye poke.
And of course, before his dad’s propaganda piece, there was already a 40 minute propaganda piece on the blinding eye poke.
Now there’s Aljo… who made a video on Aspinall’s fake eye injury
Takes a faker to know a faker?
Aljo or Aspinall? Who is the bigger quitter?
