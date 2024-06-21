It is about darn time

TommyBikes
I can't remember the last time UFC had a card with no girl fights! Finally!
It only took them having an event in a country where women are second-class citizens,
Which is preferred, vs the USA where men are 2nd class citizens? Yet you won't say a thing about that will you.
How would you know what I think or what I say?
You literally just said something. So obviously I'm referring to that.
Women's mma is akin to forcing NBA teams to have 1 woman on the court at all times.
WMMA dilutes the overall product.