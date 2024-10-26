ff
To see Max get beaten by three fighters slightly better than him..
The same goes for Whittaker to tap that easily after getting up from the take down and to finally watch RDA live just to see him break his foot..
I shouldn't have attended the event but I watched one the best ko from Shara bullet so it makes it less painful but the vipes at main event was really one of most intense crowdsI felt before
