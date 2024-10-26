It Hurts

ff

ff

To see Max get beaten by three fighters slightly better than him..
The same goes for Whittaker to tap that easily after getting up from the take down and to finally watch RDA live just to see him break his foot..
I shouldn't have attended the event but I watched one the best ko from Shara bullet so it makes it less painful but the vipes at main event was really one of most intense crowdsI felt before
 
That's why I stopped attaching feelings when watching UFC lol

But I do see why it hurts as Rob and Max are well liked fighters

Gonna hurt again for u when Top rematches Alexander lol
 
To see Max get beaten by three fighters slightly better than him..
The same goes for Whittaker to tap that easily after getting up from the take down and to finally watch RDA live just to see him break his foot..
I shouldn't have attended the event but I watched one the best ko from Shara bullet so it makes it less painful but the vipes at main event was really one of most intense crowdsI felt before
I still believe if Whitaker survives he could maybe have won. It was just unfortunate for him the way his jaw got caught up. Even in a rematch I'd still pick Whitaker. Topuria's a fucking animal though, wasn't nothing fluky about that.
 
So weird seeing the obsession Sherdog has for these “nice guys”… this is a sport not a personality contest and they got soundly beaten by better fighters.


It was never close.

IMG_2181.jpeg
 
As someone who was rooting and picked both Khamzat and Ilia to win, my evening is going swell
 
When your this emotionally invested in an mma fighter, it’s time to go outside and find a hobby. You don’t personally know these people.
Exactly, and almost none of these guys are 'role models' by nature. They beat the crap out of human beings for a living and there's a reason their lives took this direction.

On top of that, the CTE amplifies the bad parts of their personalies.
 
Damn I thought the fights were on tonight missed it did Max win?
 
So weird seeing the obsession Sherdog has for these “nice guys”… this is a sport not a personality contest and they got soundly beaten by better fighters.


It was never close.

View attachment 1068757
I don't know I saw it 1-1 going to the third and Topuria plan B by taking him down has already failed so I had hopes but when he gets his combination going it's hard to stop it
 
To see Max get beaten by three fighters slightly better than him..
The same goes for Whittaker to tap that easily after getting up from the take down and to finally watch RDA live just to see him break his foot..
I shouldn't have attended the event but I watched one the best ko from Shara bullet so it makes it less painful but the vipes at main event was really one of most intense crowdsI felt before
Im watching Luke Thomas reaction...and damn!!! Whittaker teeth got ripped from his jaw!!! I think a guy that took a knee to the mouth got a similar injury, this was from a crank, easily? Poor guy had no choice, wondering if mouth piece got moved or not his usual piece.
 
Exactly, and almost none of these guys are 'role models' by nature. They beat the crap out of human beings for a living and there's a reason their lives took this direction.

On top of that, the CTE amplifies the bad parts of their personalies.
I'm older than most of the fighters so no not a role models
 
I loved both fights BUT I can understand why some feel bad. Holloway and Rob are amazing gents and have done a lot for the sport. And they got dismantled by 2 cocky mfers lol. But hey, our beloved sport is merciless.
 
