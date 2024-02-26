ViD
🇷🇺🤝🇺🇸
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2009
- Messages
- 3,054
- Reaction score
- 2,524
This is interesting, just a few months after it was proven the Russian collusion was a BS and Russian election interference came down to the Facebook Ads, the narrative is back
Do you believe Russia is truly capable of interfering?
Russia’s 2024 election interference has already begun
Moscow is spreading disinformation about Joe Biden and other Democrats to lessen U.S. military aid to Ukraine and U.S. support for NATO, former U.S. officials and cyber experts say.
www.nbcnews.com
Do you believe Russia is truly capable of interfering?