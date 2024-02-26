Elections It has begun: Russia is already interfering with the U.S. elections

This is interesting, just a few months after it was proven the Russian collusion was a BS and Russian election interference came down to the Facebook Ads, the narrative is back

Russia’s 2024 election interference has already begun

Moscow is spreading disinformation about Joe Biden and other Democrats to lessen U.S. military aid to Ukraine and U.S. support for NATO, former U.S. officials and cyber experts say.
Do you believe Russia is truly capable of interfering?
 
with these conservative traitors the sky is the limit for Putin and Xi Jinping
 
The only country unduly interfering in American elections is Israel.

AIPAC now has two superPACs and Israel is the only country on earth where representatives of a foreign government don't have to register as foreign agents.

AIPACs predecessor, the American Zionist Counsel (AZC), was ordered by the justice department to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). They subsequently disbanded and then formed AIPAC, which has yet to be ordered to register despite clearly using campaign contributions and lobbying for the interests of a foreign government.

The whole reason FARA exists is to prevent the foreign influence that AIPAC and Israel currently have over US policy and elections from ever being possible.

I don't want to hear shit about Russian influence until that shit is fixed.
 
This is interesting, just a few months after it was proven the Russian collusion was a BS and Russian election interference came down to the Facebook Ads, the narrative is back

Russia’s 2024 election interference has already begun

Moscow is spreading disinformation about Joe Biden and other Democrats to lessen U.S. military aid to Ukraine and U.S. support for NATO, former U.S. officials and cyber experts say.
Do you believe Russia is truly capable of interfering?
Tell your boss I think neither of you are worth a fuck.
 
