It has been 2 years since Stipe Miocic stepped foot in the Octagon.

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,680
Reaction score
15,225
kz.gif

27/3/2021

when he was KOed by Ngannou and lost the belt. Stipe has fought 2 opponents, in 5 fights, in the last 5 years and is 3-2. He is now 40. On the 5th of March Dana White said of Jon Jones 'I don’t know when, but he’s definitely fighting Stipe.'

r728655_1296x729_16-9.jpg


Recent tweets have shown him working hard in the gym:



What does the future hold for the former champion? Will the Jones fight happen? Will it be the next fight for both of them? Can Stipe handle Jones? Should he take a lower-ranked opponent first?
 
650lb Sumo said:
kz.gif

27/3/2021

when he was KOed by Ngannou and lost the belt. Stipe has fought 2 opponents, in 5 fights, in the last 5 years and is 3-2. He is now 40. On the 5th of March Dana White said of Jon Jones 'I don’t know when, but he’s definitely fighting Stipe.'

r728655_1296x729_16-9.jpg


Recent tweets have shown him working hard in the gym:



What does the future hold for the former champion? Will the Jones fight happen? Will it be the next fight for both of them? Can Stipe handle Jones? Should he take a lower-ranked opponent first?
Click to expand...


I expect him to look slower and older..
never know when its over for some guys...some last longer..
Over the years...I go with 37 when that peak leaves.
Unless your Yoel...freak though...
But HW is different ...hell George Foreman came back but..who wants to box a dude that has tree arms.
Stipe has always been that grinder though...idk...we just have to see
 
He will be 41 in August. And the guys taken a lot of damage, not just the N'Gannou shadow realming. Pretty unreal he's getting a title shot at his age off a 2+ year layoff.

NauticalReflectingLangur-max-1mb.gif

stipe-struve.gif

UncommonKlutzyKitten-max-1mb.gif

Junior%2Bdos%2BSantos%2BDrops%2BStipe%2BMiocic%2BUFC%2Bon%2BFox%2B13.gif

CommonSeparateAztecant-max-1mb.gif
 
you know what they say about old guys and long layoffs.
 
Great final fight for Stipe. Old battle worn fighter getting paid mils for fighting a known ped user in his prime who has all advantages. Stipe wins even if he loses.
 
this is just marketing so they can say jones destroyed the previous champ. then jones will fight brock, win, and from there, possibly retire into the albuquerque sun set of a love triangle.
 
I wish Stipe retired and the next fight is Jones vs Pavlovich. However, I’m glad he gets one last shot at glory, undeserving as it is.
 
93confirmed said:
He has no chance of winning this fight.
Click to expand...
who cares about winning just come back with both eyes is win

dc eye poked stipe 16 times in the 3 fights to the point stipe has to wear glasses now let see can Jones do better in one fight
 
Reapzz said:
Great final fight for Stipe. Old battle worn fighter getting paid mils for fighting a known ped user in his prime who has all advantages. Stipe wins even if he loses.
Click to expand...

Jon is not in his prime
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wreckless
Next Month Will Mark 3 Years Since Stipe Last Stepped Foot inside the Octogon
2
Replies
32
Views
836
jooohnmatrix
jooohnmatrix
FrankDux
Who deserves more criticism for inactivity over past several years : Stipe or Jones?
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
GrantB13
GrantB13

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,747
Messages
55,304,427
Members
174,727
Latest member
joefall

Share this page

Back
Top