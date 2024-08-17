It finally makes sense (The Snubbing of Ankalaev and Mokaev)

PulsingJones

PulsingJones

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
2,459
Reaction score
7,339
Dana, Hunter and Ari are having a serious conversation about the future of the UFC the night Belal won the title...
One Muslim champion is good for business, to attract a niche audience in new markets... Two? It's a little much, but he's old and won't stay for long.

But looking at the rankings, a grim reality is facing the UFC.

FLW: Mokaev
BW: Umar
FW: Mosvar
MW: Khamzat
LHW:Ankalaev

All these Muslim fighters are either up for a title shot or just one win away... Which means, potentially, every division except HW may have a Muslim champion in the near future..This is extremely BAD for business. This kind of oversaturation will mean a lot of Western fans (their bread and butter) will lose interest... It's one thing to tune in to watch one Muslim champion lose, but when pretty much all the divisions are ruled by Muslim fighters, they risk a real threat to lose their fanbase.

So after Belal won, they decided to do something about. Don't resign Mokaev (And undefeated 23 year old) and use the altercation as an excuse (ironically the UFC loves those) or say he's boring (Many fighters on the roster are boring, but they're not undefeated and are 30+yr old).

Ankalaev? The chance of him beating Periera is real, and that would be disasterous, even though literally everyone wants that fight... Let's book Alex against Roundtree. And hope Ankalaev loses his next fight.


We're witnessing the legendary "Dagestani Privilege" unfold before our eyes.
 
Nah.

Dana just wants Pereira vs Aspinall since Jon is retiring with Stipe after their fight.
 
36iB5lW.gif
 
It's nothing to do with being Muslim, he loves Khabib and Islam, he's got Islam quote up on a wall in the PI, these guys are just boring and don't bring entertainment, if they were all like Khamzat they would all be getting fast racked, it's nothing to do with their religion
 
If Belal is not active Dana will strip him

Throw fights at Belal and Ank hoping they lose
 
They specifically hold their biggest events in abu dhabi and Saudi now to cater to a Muslim market and you're saying they're pumping the brakes on it now?
Lol nah come off it.
Even other fighters said mokaev was acting like a cunt to UFC staff. Think the kid was too young, stupid, and rude. Which is all fine if youre not also a BORING fighter.
 
SkinnyClaw said:
It's nothing to do with being Muslim, he loves Khabib and Islam, he's got Islam quote up on a wall in the PI, these guys are just boring and don't bring entertainment, if they were all like Khamzat they would all be getting fast racked, it's nothing to do with their religion
Click to expand...
He loves money. Khabib and Islam are massive = money.
But more muslim champions = Oversaturation = less money.
 
SkinnyClaw said:
It's nothing to do with being Muslim, he loves Khabib and Islam, he's got Islam quote up on a wall in the PI, these guys are just boring and don't bring entertainment, if they were all like Khamzat they would all be getting fast racked, it's nothing to do with their religion
Click to expand...
Islam is boring
Khabib is boring
Zabit is boring
Umar is boring
Muslim Salikhov is boring
There is no place for boring fuckerrs in UFC. Fuck em all
 
No. I don’t think any of those guys other than umar ever become ufc champions.
 
Knowing Ari's background, I'm surprised he let Belal win the belt. He coulda just snuck in an interim thing for Belal or something and have Dana lie and con the public.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
Who are the Dagestanis in the UFC right now?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Feniamin
F
TheMMAnalyst
Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"
2
Replies
28
Views
688
SkinnyClaw
S
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Can we all be honest and admit the Dana and friends are doing everything in their power to feed Alex Pereira favorable match ups??
2 3
Replies
43
Views
510
Momentosis
Momentosis
octagonation
Cutting Mokaev after his big break out was mistake - Manel Kape is gamed and wanna sell fights but Mokaaev understood and sold the fight with him
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Billthebutcher
Billthebutcher

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,223
Messages
56,038,098
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top