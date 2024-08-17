It finally makes sense (The Snubbing of Ankalaev and Mokaev)

Dana, Hunter and Ari are having a serious conversation about the future of the UFC the night Belal won the title...

One Muslim champion is good for business, to attract a niche audience in new markets... Two? It's a little much, but he's old and won't stay for long.



But looking at the rankings, a grim reality is facing the UFC.



FLW: Mokaev

BW: Umar

FW: Mosvar

MW: Khamzat

LHW:Ankalaev



All these Muslim fighters are either up for a title shot or just one win away... Which means, potentially, every division except HW may have a Muslim champion in the near future..This is extremely BAD for business. This kind of oversaturation will mean a lot of Western fans (their bread and butter) will lose interest... It's one thing to tune in to watch one Muslim champion lose, but when pretty much all the divisions are ruled by Muslim fighters, they risk a real threat to lose their fanbase.



So after Belal won, they decided to do something about. Don't resign Mokaev (And undefeated 23 year old) and use the altercation as an excuse (ironically the UFC loves those) or say he's boring (Many fighters on the roster are boring, but they're not undefeated and are 30+yr old).



Ankalaev? The chance of him beating Periera is real, and that would be disasterous, even though literally everyone wants that fight... Let's book Alex against Roundtree. And hope Ankalaev loses his next fight.





We're witnessing the legendary "Dagestani Privilege" unfold before our eyes.