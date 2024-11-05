Elections IT’S TIME: Official 2024 Presidential Election PBP

Well you sons of bitches, it’s time.

Who will win?

The convicted felon?

The DEI hire?

All I know is, it isn’t the American people!

Post your electoral college predictions ITT.

Perfect predictions win a special plat account for the next 4 years!*

www.270towin.com


LDjYx.png



*terms and conditions may apply
 
I'm voting Vance, Elon, Ron Paul, RFK, Tulsi, Vivek...DOGE MAHA

I think Trump wins in a landslide with 94 million votes 312 electoral
 
yes-sit.gif


Lets fucking go Sherbros, let the yellows and bans commence.
 
