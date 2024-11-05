Rob Battisti
HR for HR
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2007
- Messages
- 30,875
- Reaction score
- 48,753
Well you sons of bitches, it’s time.
Who will win?
The convicted felon?
The DEI hire?
All I know is, it isn’t the American people!
Post your electoral college predictions ITT.
Perfect predictions win a special plat account for the next 4 years!*
www.270towin.com
*terms and conditions may apply
Who will win?
The convicted felon?
The DEI hire?
All I know is, it isn’t the American people!
Post your electoral college predictions ITT.
Perfect predictions win a special plat account for the next 4 years!*
www.270towin.com
*terms and conditions may apply
Last edited: