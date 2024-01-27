It’s official: MMAers don’t want any of this

tomjones said: There's alot of boxer getting small paychecks and they're not crossing over into mma. Click to expand...

Crossing over means learning some bjj and grappling defence as an absolute minimum. That means time away from professional fighting And if they are low level fighters in boxing, what is the realistic chance of earning more in mma - probably none.From a uk point of view it is far easier to earn as a boxer; the sport is as mainstream as any combat sport can be. MMA isn’t anywhere near as popular and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. Boxers with massively lopsided defeats on their records can actually earn a good living as long as they can give prospects rounds and not get ko’d oftenIt’s not surprising that we’re getting a lot of mma fighters crossing to boxing recently. They don’t need to learn anything new like a boxer would, they just need to improve in one of the key mma disciplines that they already train in