It’s official: MMAers don’t want any of this

Tomasz Adamek shows that boxing provides a better background for grappling than any of the grappling “arts (??? Lol)” as well as better kicking than muy tie ever could.

In this video he grapples with a world renown grappler. This guy can take anyone down. Until he challenged a boxer




In this clip the guy holding the bag is a maui tye fighter and you can hear him commenting as Adamek kicks the bag (translated from Polish): “the boxing fundamentals are giving Adamek kicking power that no mauy thia fighter could ever hope to generate”




So that’s a top level grappler and a top level kicking guy both of whom agree that boxing is the ideal base from which to accomplish anything
 
Lol ...yes cuz poland is known for its Muay thai and grappling lol..

These are not as high level as you might think
 
I'm doubtful but most of us in here love boxing.
 
Them foot twisters don’t want that smoke.
 
There's a huge number of professional boxer in the world and very few of them have successfully crossed over into mma.
 
There are a huge number of professional boxers worldwide but how many of them have even tried to cross over to MMA? I can only name very few. They have no real motivation to go to MMA. Boxing is the more popular sport internationally and it pays more, not only on average, but astronomically higher at the very top.
 
/MMA
 
There's alot of boxer getting small paychecks and they're not crossing over into mma.
 
There are also a lot of MMA fighters getting even smaller paychecks at that same local/regional level. Why would a boxer deliberately take a pay cut while having to learn a bunch of new skills? They wouldn't. When the average pay evens out more we'll see more professional boxers crossing over. Or, if at the very top of MMA the pay skyrockets, we'll see more elite level boxers coming over for one-offs. But not until then.
 
Crossing over means learning some bjj and grappling defence as an absolute minimum. That means time away from professional fighting And if they are low level fighters in boxing, what is the realistic chance of earning more in mma - probably none.

From a uk point of view it is far easier to earn as a boxer; the sport is as mainstream as any combat sport can be. MMA isn’t anywhere near as popular and that’s not gonna change anytime soon. Boxers with massively lopsided defeats on their records can actually earn a good living as long as they can give prospects rounds and not get ko’d often

It’s not surprising that we’re getting a lot of mma fighters crossing to boxing recently. They don’t need to learn anything new like a boxer would, they just need to improve in one of the key mma disciplines that they already train in
 
Here's a recent example of just how ridiculous the pay disparity can be at the top of both sports. Ryan Garcia, while he is an atypical case, just made over $30 million against Tank in a single fight and he's just a contender. He's never won a world title (excluding that worthless interim strap he once held).

So, when clowns like Chael Sonnen pat MMA fighters' backs for going to boxing only to call boxers cowards for not going to MMA more regularly—it's patently absurd.
 
Well this was a waste of a thread and space in Sherdog servers.

I have trained a lot of combat sports and I'm doing only boxing these days and I love. But there is no way is a best base for actually fighting even than kickboxing... let alone MMA or wrestling. BJJ might be since a lot of dudes have bad takedowns and only try to pull guard and buttscoop.
 
BTW... Francis Ngannou was a panic-wrestling is his last title defense in the UFC and just went on to drop and beat the nr 1 or 2 boxer as a 0-0 boxer himself.
Yeah.. that was a robbery..

Put any boxer against a top 5 MMA fighter and he would be put out of his misery in 1 round.
 
Fury vs Ngannou was no robbery. Please learn how to score boxing matches properly and then rewatch the fight.
 
One man was on the floor and then started pointfighting. That is a L on my books.

You say whatever you want.. Ngannou made it to a close decision against a top 3 boxer.
Any top boxer would get smashed at the top level of MMA.
 
