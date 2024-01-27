It’s official: MMAers don’t want any of this

MC Paul Barman
Tomasz Adamek shows that boxing provides a better background for grappling than any of the grappling “arts (??? Lol)” as well as better kicking than muy tie ever could.
In this video he grapples with a world renown grappler. This guy can take anyone down. Until he challenged a boxer
In this clip the guy holding the bag is a maui tye fighter and you can hear him commenting as Adamek kicks the bag (translated from Polish): “the boxing fundamentals are giving Adamek kicking power that no mauy thia fighter could ever hope to generate”
So that’s a top level grappler and a top level kicking guy both of whom agree that boxing is the ideal base from which to accomplish anything
