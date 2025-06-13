It’s funny how Jones tried to price himself out the fight

TITS said:
What for?
the-office-steve-carell.gif
 
Marko Polo said:
Years ago. They’ve been trying to get him to fight the top guys for years starting with Ngannou.
Didn't he agree to fight Ngannou? Wasn't it Ngannou who had the fight offer for UFC 285 to fight Jon and declined it??
 
TITS said:
Where are you getting this from?
Jon said he wanted 30 million to fight Tom probably 6 months ago which is ludicrous.
To me the UFC had better get a handle on capping the compensation of their marquee athletes or we're going to continuously run into bottlenecking the divisions as everyone thinks they're the guy these days.
 
JKS said:
Didn't he agree to fight Ngannou? Wasn't it Ngannou who had the fight offer for UFC 285 to fight Jon and declined it??
No bud. Ngannou wanted to put hands on Jon Jones 100%

He was not afraid of him one iota and even laughed at him and called him fat during a broadcast. Jon was terrified of Francis - as soon as Ngannou left Jones moved up within the week. You have to believe he was giving Dana the means to low ball Ngannou in negotiations, offering him guarantees if Ngannou left
 
Marko Polo said:
No bud. Ngannou wanted to put hands on Jon Jones 100%

He was not afraid of him one iota and even laughed at him and called him fat during a broadcast. Jon was terrified of Francis - as soon as Ngannou left Jones moved up within the week. You have to believe he was giving Dana the means to low ball Ngannou in negotiations, offering him guarantees if Ngannou left
How do you know this?
 
