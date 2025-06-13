It’s funny how Jones tried to price himself out the fight

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
And the UFC offered him what he wanted, but then he said he’s not fighting Aspinall because he’s too rude?
7 months ago this is from.
Jon is thinking of any excuse to not fight Aspinall.
Did the UFC make Jon an offer 7 months ago?
Years ago. They’ve been trying to get him to fight the top guys for years starting with Ngannou.
Years ago. They’ve been trying to get him to fight the top guys for years starting with Ngannou.
Jon said he wanted 30 million to fight Tom probably 6 months ago which is ludicrous.
Didn't he agree to fight Ngannou? Wasn't it Ngannou who had the fight offer for UFC 285 to fight Jon and declined it??
No bud. Ngannou wanted to put hands on Jon Jones 100%
He was not afraid of him one iota and even laughed at him and called him fat during a broadcast. Jon was terrified of Francis - as soon as Ngannou left Jones moved up within the week. You have to believe he was giving Dana the means to low ball Ngannou in negotiations, offering him guarantees if Ngannou left