You mean with your soles. Bottom of the foot could be taken as lowest part of the of your food or top depending from what direction. It´s much slower then checking it. Even checking it is at best 50/50. Checking does damage. It hurts you but them more. If you pulled of a sole block, you didn´t give them any reason to not kick again. If anything it didn´t hurt so they kick take more risk eating up your calves. Not to mention never thought of this and yeah the timing gotta be low chance and if it works it didn´t cause any damage. For those reasons it´s a no.



The other option of kicking their supporting leg is extremely dangerous in training, don´t do it unless you just wanna touch for timing. I don´t remember a ko from it in fights but there´s a clip of Aspinal applying it. I think it´s like Oblique and knee kicks, I didn´t believe in them till I saw them. So I think you can do major damage if you teep the supporting leg. Meaning you can break someones knee and make them do surgery. Hyperextend and their own weight is on it. I think it definitely is something that can be timed. High level opponents will kick fast. So likely easier done on lower level competition and slower kickers. Not to mention in kickboxing noone ever kicks to the knees, it is ilegal or simply a unwriten rule. Some farang idiot did oblique kicks to a Thai and got away with it, saw a clip on IG. Farangs are idiots sometimes. However Thais need to put up clear rules. They let people pretty much get soccer kicked for the second they drop and also low blows aren´t called a foul.



So option 1 doesn´t make sense.



Option 2 could be timed but when a kick is relatively slow. If it´s a high level fighter, when it becomes a slugish slugfest or they simply throw slow due to various reasons.





Basically if you wanna fight you gotta be ready for shin on shin. No other way for anyone. Unless you wanna just eat the kick, shoot takedowns, move out the way, pull the leg back, do other things that will make the fight less of shin on shin demanding.