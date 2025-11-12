Gym/Training It’s been a while (like 8 years) since I was doing Muay Thai and just thought could we check leg kicks with a small teep to the leg?

Good morning guys I just woke up

I was thinking of leg and calf kick checks that could possibly suck less for the defender instead of just a shin to shin collision
It’s been a while since I’ve had a guy constantly in front of me who paid to literally be a body to experiment with in a room full of dudes trying to be better fighters so if you guys get the chance to try any of those any time soon let me know, I’m about to have surgery tomorrow so I’ll be down for the next 5-8 weeks.

Anyway I was thinking of just lifting my foot to meet the kick and trying to catch their shins with the bottom of my foot basically pushing their shin out of the way or at least stopping its momentum. If that didn’t work, would a Jones esque front leg side kick towards their incoming shin possibly work in that scenario? There is gotta be something else we can be doing to stop a calf kick other than twisting our shin and trying to get it out the way
Sakasem Kanthatawong was one of my coaches, he used to tell us to knee their shins or even just eat it but this was before calf kicks became popular and he was talking about eating the old school Thai kicks to the thigh, not these newer calf kicks which just increase the amount of sucky pain in fighting.
Anyone got input or ideas/opinions on this?
 
step in and punch. the step in causes their kick to miss or land without any force
 
We didn't;t see them much previously because they just get checked. You see it in MMA more because guys don't like checking.

Literally just turn your foot out, counter with a cross or lift it up.

The main thing is to immediately punish any that aren't set up to deter them being spammed.
You still see guys having success in MMA throwing them on their own. That should never happen.

the way Gaethje throws them in close to finish a combo is my personal favourite way.
 
It’s like anything else in combat sports- take the idea and audit it. Try it in drilling. If it works, try it in timing sparring. If it works, try it in hard sparring. If it works, try it in a fight.

In theory, yes you could block a kick with the bottom of your foot. The timing, and aim? I don’t think it would work well.
 
Front leg teep is your friend. Teep him in the body or upper thigh if you smell a low kick coming, it gets your front leg out of the way and you catch him on one foot while he's kicking so there's a good chance you can knock him off balance and follow up with more strikes.
 
You would have to be extremely talented with excellent timing to pull off what you said. Maybe you are naturally attuned to it, but there is a reason people just get out of the way or check instead
 
No
 
You mean with your soles. Bottom of the foot could be taken as lowest part of the of your food or top depending from what direction. It´s much slower then checking it. Even checking it is at best 50/50. Checking does damage. It hurts you but them more. If you pulled of a sole block, you didn´t give them any reason to not kick again. If anything it didn´t hurt so they kick take more risk eating up your calves. Not to mention never thought of this and yeah the timing gotta be low chance and if it works it didn´t cause any damage. For those reasons it´s a no.

The other option of kicking their supporting leg is extremely dangerous in training, don´t do it unless you just wanna touch for timing. I don´t remember a ko from it in fights but there´s a clip of Aspinal applying it. I think it´s like Oblique and knee kicks, I didn´t believe in them till I saw them. So I think you can do major damage if you teep the supporting leg. Meaning you can break someones knee and make them do surgery. Hyperextend and their own weight is on it. I think it definitely is something that can be timed. High level opponents will kick fast. So likely easier done on lower level competition and slower kickers. Not to mention in kickboxing noone ever kicks to the knees, it is ilegal or simply a unwriten rule. Some farang idiot did oblique kicks to a Thai and got away with it, saw a clip on IG. Farangs are idiots sometimes. However Thais need to put up clear rules. They let people pretty much get soccer kicked for the second they drop and also low blows aren´t called a foul.

So option 1 doesn´t make sense.

Option 2 could be timed but when a kick is relatively slow. If it´s a high level fighter, when it becomes a slugish slugfest or they simply throw slow due to various reasons.


Basically if you wanna fight you gotta be ready for shin on shin. No other way for anyone. Unless you wanna just eat the kick, shoot takedowns, move out the way, pull the leg back, do other things that will make the fight less of shin on shin demanding.
 
gotta have shins and pain tolerance and will

Skilfully you can avoid overtly blocking. You can use foot work, pull your leg back, counter like with a punch or teep, tank the kick. However you most definitely also gotta have checking abilities. It won´t work otherwise and you´ll get eaten by low kicks.

You train with shin guards ? Low kicks and checks hurt 0 with shin guards. Though once a couple weeks ago my guard has to have sliped on a kick and I let of a scream. Luckily no injury just hurt for 10 days. I continued the sparring and didn´t need to see a doctor. No swelling. Then I noticed the top of the foot has quite some veins. If anything that might made my foot stronger, adaption wise. I wonder if his shin guard is that hard of if both our guards sliped. It was southpaw to orthodox inside rear low kick, checked. That did hurt.
 
Wait you didn´t mean that. You meant front kicking the leg that is comming into it´s shin to stop it. Looool. Nah picture a low kick and it´s path. It´s much faster then you reactively teeping it. It´s not effective. And does no damage to them no inconvinience. If a guy throws 20 low kicks at you. You will 100% not block them and avoid them by trying to time your soles into his shin or whatever other idea you have.

Kickboxing = Shin checking

You can work around it and make a effort to shin check less. But if you entirely want to avoid it you will be eating low kicks.

The point is if you shin check the kick. It hurts them more. Unless their shins are significantly superior to yours. And their preference for it is higher. When they kick, textbook wise their lower shin or foot is getting blocked by a higher and harder part of your shin. The higher you go the harder the shin is.

I saw two cases of a guy checking and getting their leg broken. One is that new Japanese star who main events One Fc shows. He broke the other guys leg trough the block. Other is a random black guy in France kicked some Maghreb looking guy and broke his leg clean trough his block. Horific. I could probably find it if I research. But that is 2 cases ever. Usually this never happens. It´s the opposite. If it ever happens. If you kick to hard and land on a bad part of their block, you are screwed, or could be screwed. Careful.
 
I just feel like the front kick would get there faster than the round kick ala straight punches being faster than hooks
But yeah after a couple days of thinking about it, it seems like their shin is just going to blast into the bottom of your foot and potentially break/bust up the bottom of your feet or even break your toes or something.
Sakasen Kanthatawong was my trainer if you guys have ever heard of him, he was teaching to knee the thigh kicks but since the low kicks are so low that probably wouldn’t work.
The shin is way harder than the foot so this isnt likely to work.

My shins were pretty conditioned back in the day I’ve dropped a couple people with checks, but this is seriously one of the most painful aspects of fighting and is literally NEVER fun
 
The thing is you are defending. So by the way you see them throw a low kick you don't have time to catch it with a front kick. A check is a minimal quick movement and won't always be reacted fast enough. Front kicking it does nothing.

In training wirh both partners having shin guards on there is no pain.

In a fight it's different.


Did you do fights ? Did you train long.


Now you can front kick their body when you see them go for a low kick. Will work often. There is no other way then to also check. It has to be part of it.
 
I did smokers and had 4 amateur kickboxing matches and 8 Ammy MMA fights I even fought twice on the same day one time. This was from like 2008-2015. The first one I had I was barely 15 years old. I was supposed to box and got to corner a bunch of guys in it but my fights were like once-twice a year. I’m only 32 now I feel like I got one last run in me at 125-135lbs but I shoulda pursued it more. Dated one of my BJJ coaches daughter and it was a terrible idea and she cheated on me and got pregnant and she took a fight without realizing she was pregnant. Basically ended up having to leave my long time gym over that because I hated her so much. Also did a whole lot of jits, probably more jits than striking tbh
 
