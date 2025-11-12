FilipEmoFights
Good morning guys I just woke up
I was thinking of leg and calf kick checks that could possibly suck less for the defender instead of just a shin to shin collision
It’s been a while since I’ve had a guy constantly in front of me who paid to literally be a body to experiment with in a room full of dudes trying to be better fighters so if you guys get the chance to try any of those any time soon let me know, I’m about to have surgery tomorrow so I’ll be down for the next 5-8 weeks.
Anyway I was thinking of just lifting my foot to meet the kick and trying to catch their shins with the bottom of my foot basically pushing their shin out of the way or at least stopping its momentum. If that didn’t work, would a Jones esque front leg side kick towards their incoming shin possibly work in that scenario? There is gotta be something else we can be doing to stop a calf kick other than twisting our shin and trying to get it out the way
Sakasem Kanthatawong was one of my coaches, he used to tell us to knee their shins or even just eat it but this was before calf kicks became popular and he was talking about eating the old school Thai kicks to the thigh, not these newer calf kicks which just increase the amount of sucky pain in fighting.
Anyone got input or ideas/opinions on this?
