It’s been 15 years since we lost Charles “Mask” Lewis of Tapout

March 11, 2009.

I got to meet Charles several times and his passion for MMA was contagious! He was such a great ambassador for the sport, I was at the very first event he put the makeup on. I know some people didn’t like the Mask gimmick but he was really inspired by the Marines & Military. TapouT helped out so many fighters from the grass roots level to the big show. Charles was a master at building their brand while contributing to the growth of MMA.

This was his last photo taken:
IMG_2429.jpeg

If you have any cool Tapout stories I’d love to read them!

IMG_2427.jpeg
 
Charles Lewis Jr. (June 23, 1963 – March 11, 2009) was an American businessman, promoter and entertainer. Known by his nickname "Mask", Lewis founded the Tapout clothing line in 1997, which eventually became a multimillion-dollar clothing company.[1]

Mask was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2009, becoming the first non-fighter to enter the UFC Hall of Fame.

In 1997, Lewis and his two friends began selling mixed martial arts apparel from the back of their Mustang. By 2007, the company, "Tapout", had revenue of $22.5 million, with a 2009 target of $225 million.[2] Lewis was known as "Mask", because of stripes of facepaint he frequently used.

 
Dim1 said:
In 1997, Lewis and his two friends began selling mixed martial arts apparel from the back of their Mustang. By 2007, the company, "Tapout", had revenue of $22.5 million, with a 2009 target of $225 million.[2] Lewis was known as "Mask", because of stripes of facepaint he frequently used.

Essentially in the early days of the UFC, when they were on a very limited budget and just focused on getting shows put on without having them legally banned, Tapout lead by Mask started a clothing line that highlighted the UFC and MMA and helped to bring eyes and interest to the sport. They were involved in promoting certain fighters and up and coming fighters and I believe had their own TV show (forget which network - not sure if it was MTV.)
 
Dim1 said:
I'll go out on a limb and say it was on Versus for some reason. Want to say it tied into WEC content being on the network at that time. It's where I first saw Cowboy tbh.
 
