It’s been 15 years since we lost Charles “Mask” Lewis of Tapout

March 11, 2009.I got to meet Charles several times and his passion for MMA was contagious! He was such a great ambassador for the sport, I was at the very first event he put the makeup on. I know some people didn’t like the Mask gimmick but he was really inspired by the Marines & Military. TapouT helped out so many fighters from the grass roots level to the big show. Charles was a master at building their brand while contributing to the growth of MMA.This was his last photo taken:If you have any cool Tapout stories I’d love to read them!