It’s been 15 years since we lost Charles “Mask” Lewis; Founder of Tapout

March 11, 2009.

I got to meet Charles several times and his passion for MMA was contagious! He was such a great ambassador for the sport, I was at the very first event he put the makeup on. I know some people didn’t like the Mask gimmick but he was really inspired by the Marines & Military. TapouT helped out so many fighters from the grass roots level to the big show. Charles was a master at building their brand while contributing to the growth of MMA.

This was his last photo taken:
IMG_2429.jpeg

If you have any cool Tapout stories I’d love to read them!



IMG_2427.jpeg
 

Charles Lewis Jr. (June 23, 1963 – March 11, 2009) was an American businessman, promoter and entertainer. Known by his nickname "Mask", Lewis founded the Tapout clothing line in 1997, which eventually became a multimillion-dollar clothing company.[1]

Mask was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2009, becoming the first non-fighter to enter the UFC Hall of Fame.

In 1997, Lewis and his two friends began selling mixed martial arts apparel from the back of their Mustang. By 2007, the company, "Tapout", had revenue of $22.5 million, with a 2009 target of $225 million.[2] Lewis was known as "Mask", because of stripes of facepaint he frequently used.

 
Essentially in the early days of the UFC, when they were on a very limited budget and just focused on getting shows put on without having them legally banned, Tapout lead by Mask started a clothing line that highlighted the UFC and MMA and helped to bring eyes and interest to the sport. They were involved in promoting certain fighters and up and coming fighters and I believe had their own TV show (forget which network - not sure if it was MTV.)
 
I'll go out on a limb and say it was on Versus for some reason. Want to say it tied into WEC content being on the network at that time. It's where I first saw Cowboy tbh.
 
1710142612773.jpeg

I'm still trying to figure out how a Ferrari split in half.
 
Goutfather said:
you might wanna explain a bit more about who he is and why he’s important to ufc. a lot of kids today will have a hard time understanding why this eccentric non-fighter guy is in the ufc hof.
Click to expand...
Charles was the co-founder of Tapout. Honestly it’s hard to put into words for the newer fans that weren’t around say 1997-2007 years of how important the old school brands were in helping the sport. It’s hard to even describe the old school brands in general, so much has changed. Tapout was at the forefront and did a lot for fighters. Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta put his name on the Octagon “for life” but unfortunately when they sold the company the new owners replaced it.

IMG_2432.jpeg
 
