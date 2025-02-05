It’s 2 AM, you’re in a drunken stupor, and have the munchies.

Alright, let’s break this down: You’re hammered, it’s 2 AM, and your stomach is crying out for something greasy, questionable, and life-saving. Your choices? Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, or Denny’s.



Taco Bell: The Chaotic Choice



If you want to wake up questioning your life decisions, Taco Bell is the way to go. Nothing says “I have zero self-control” like inhaling a Crunchwrap Supreme while mumbling, “I f*ing love you, bro.” Plus, their menu is basically designed for drunk people—cheese, meat, and mystery sauce folded into every possible shape. Bonus: There’s a 50/50 chance you’ll wake up with a Doritos Locos Taco in your pocket. Downside: Your digestive system might file for divorce in the morning.



Jack in the Box: The Drunk Philosopher’s Playground



Jack in the Box is where you end up when you’re too indecisive to commit to a single type of food. Tacos? They got ‘em. Burgers? Sure. Curly fries? Hell yeah. Egg rolls? …Wait, what? At 2 AM, Jack in the Box feels like an all-you-can-eat fever dream where you just keep pointing at random things and saying, “Yeah, add that too.” The cashier is judging you, but who cares? Bonus: Their greasy menu might actually absorb some of the alcohol. Downside: You might order 14 different things and forget about half of them until you wake up.



Denny’s: The Full Commitment



If you stumble into Denny’s at 2 AM, congratulations—you’ve officially given up on going home anytime soon. Denny’s is for the drunk warrior who wants to sit down, take their time, and soak in the reality of their questionable life choices over a plate of Grand Slam pancakes. This is where you and your equally inebriated friends will have deep, slurred conversations like, “Do you think dogs have jobs in their own society?” Bonus: Bottomless coffee and food that requires utensils. Downside: You might pass out in the booth and wake up when the breakfast crowd arrives.



Either way, tomorrow’s you and your butthole is going to regret everything.