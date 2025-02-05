  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

It’s 2 AM, you’re in a drunken stupor, and have the munchies.

Alright, let’s break this down: You’re hammered, it’s 2 AM, and your stomach is crying out for something greasy, questionable, and life-saving. Your choices? Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, or Denny’s.

Taco Bell: The Chaotic Choice

If you want to wake up questioning your life decisions, Taco Bell is the way to go. Nothing says “I have zero self-control” like inhaling a Crunchwrap Supreme while mumbling, “I f*ing love you, bro.” Plus, their menu is basically designed for drunk people—cheese, meat, and mystery sauce folded into every possible shape. Bonus: There’s a 50/50 chance you’ll wake up with a Doritos Locos Taco in your pocket. Downside: Your digestive system might file for divorce in the morning.

Jack in the Box: The Drunk Philosopher’s Playground

Jack in the Box is where you end up when you’re too indecisive to commit to a single type of food. Tacos? They got ‘em. Burgers? Sure. Curly fries? Hell yeah. Egg rolls? …Wait, what? At 2 AM, Jack in the Box feels like an all-you-can-eat fever dream where you just keep pointing at random things and saying, “Yeah, add that too.” The cashier is judging you, but who cares? Bonus: Their greasy menu might actually absorb some of the alcohol. Downside: You might order 14 different things and forget about half of them until you wake up.

Denny’s: The Full Commitment

If you stumble into Denny’s at 2 AM, congratulations—you’ve officially given up on going home anytime soon. Denny’s is for the drunk warrior who wants to sit down, take their time, and soak in the reality of their questionable life choices over a plate of Grand Slam pancakes. This is where you and your equally inebriated friends will have deep, slurred conversations like, “Do you think dogs have jobs in their own society?” Bonus: Bottomless coffee and food that requires utensils. Downside: You might pass out in the booth and wake up when the breakfast crowd arrives.

Either way, tomorrow’s you and your butthole is going to regret everything.
 
Jack all day, if I'm alone. If I'm with someone Dennys it is.
 
I've had Taco Bell twice, the second time was sober...the only way to eat it is if you're fucked up. Terrible food.

At least with Denny's you can get a nice brekkie. Never had Jack.
 
Definitely not Taco Bell that’s horrible stuff if you are used to actually good food , but one night I was going home at 4 a.m after a crazy night drinking in NYC and wasn’t sure if I had enough money to get to my apt about 50 blocks away so I started walking and saw a White Castle got a ton of food and proceeded to walk not really knowing the streets bc it was down town and I walked fir an hour until I realized I was going the wrong way , anyway I didn’t get to my residence until 6 a.m and I had all blisters on my feet from being on my feet all night and the shoes .

Slept for 2 hrs then went to work , the good old days .


I’d take Jack In the Box out of those choices .
 
In LA we have Norms levels above Dennys but on the list ill go with jack in the box

Sourdough jack combo with curly fries and ranch for dipping and a order of jalapeño poppers with more ranch for dipping with a large strawberry fanta to drink
 
