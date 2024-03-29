An Israeli airstrike on Syria | First Thing War monitor reports Israeli airstrike in Syria has killed more than 40 people, mainly troops. Plus: ecocide in Gaza

War monitor reports Israeli airstrike in Syria has killed more than 40 people, mainly troops. Plus: ecocide in GazaAt least 36 Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an area near Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Aleppo province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said.The Syrian defense ministry is saying civilians were among the dead, while Reuters is reporting that the strike killed five Hezbollah members.“The aggression resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel and caused material losses to public and private property,” the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement.Why is Israel attacking Syria? Since civil war began in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on targets there as it seeks to cut off the Hamas ally Hezbollah’s supply routes to Lebanon. The frequency of these strikes has increased since Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza began after the 7 October attacks. While Iran-backed Hezbollah is Lebanese, it has sent militants into Syria to support its ally, President Bashar al-Assad.What has Israel done to combat Hezbollah in Lebanon? Israel has exchanged near-daily, cross-border fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon since the Gaza war began, creating fears of a major regional conflagration. An Agence France-Presse tally estimates that at least 346 people have been killed in Lebanon – mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also including at least 68 civilians – in clashes with Israel over the past six months.This is disturbing. WW3 is looking closer than ever.United States needs to cut its ties with Israel because they are going instigate a global conflict.