Crime Israeli government cybersecurity official arrested in Nevada child sex predator sting. Released immediately and allowed to return to Israel.

www.timesofisrael.com

Senior Israeli cyber official detained in Las Vegas as part of child solicitation probe

Cops say Tom Alexandrovich, a Cyber Directorate division head, faces charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act; reports say he returned to Israel, was put on leave
www.ynetnews.com

US detains worker from Israel’s top cyber defense agency for questioning

Prime Minister's Office says incident resolved quickly, ending with brief questioning of National Cyber Directorate staffer before his release and return to Israel
Funny how the local news report about this doesn't mention the most significant person who got netted in the sting.





ETA Trump directly facilitated his release.

 
AnGrYcRoW said:
Diplomatic immunity at work?


Would a cybersecurity official qualify, I doubt it
Could be. Depends on what his real job is.

A US woman working at a USAF base in the UK was allowed to leave the country after killing a teenager while she was driving on the wrong side of the road. US officials have refused to allow her to stand trial in the UK. It's widely believed she was some kind of Spook, and her bosses do not want her job to come under scrutiny in a UK court.

Oh, and for the record: fuck him if he's guilty. Feed the shitbag into a woodchipper. Feet first, so he can watch.
 
TUFNewb said:
Lol the utter disrespect they have for Americucks to tell such a bald-faced lie. They just give zero fucks.
- Only thing keeping any pride in US is the Superman movie. Even the Hulkster decided to go.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
guys you better watch it, if you keep criticizing the jewish child rapists that have been swiftly returned home as not to suffer any indictment for their actions you might get called antisemites.
Funny how none of that logic is applied towards Trump lying about Epstein and his Israeli ties.
Or for Trump supporting Israel attacking 3 enemies at once despite our domestic findings.
You've been a great agent & asset for disinformation to support an Israeli first agenda.
Dont stop now.
What a weird time to now pretend you care about Israeli interference.
 
