Senior Israeli cyber official detained in Las Vegas as part of child solicitation probe
Cops say Tom Alexandrovich, a Cyber Directorate division head, faces charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act; reports say he returned to Israel, was put on leave
www.timesofisrael.com
US detains worker from Israel’s top cyber defense agency for questioning
Prime Minister's Office says incident resolved quickly, ending with brief questioning of National Cyber Directorate staffer before his release and return to Israel
www.ynetnews.com
Funny how the local news report about this doesn't mention the most significant person who got netted in the sting.
ETA Trump directly facilitated his release.
