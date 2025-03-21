When you attack a nation slaughtering hundreds of women, children, and elderly and also take hostages and then return those hostages either dead or incredibly emaciated and tortured, then expect that nation to kick the living shit out of you and the people who support you.



Have you folks that are pissed off at Israel watched any of the videos or heard any of the accounts of the October slaughter of innocent people by the Palestinians? About babies being burned alive while their mothers were raped... and then the mothers were slaughtered too? There are many more horrific examples. Are you guys aware of those events?



How many of you know the true story of Romania? It may end up like that and no one can say the Palestinian people didn't support the slaughter of innocents.