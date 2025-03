Israel orders army to 'seize additional territories' in Gaza The defence minister says the IDF will increase the intensity of its operation in Gaza until Hamas releases hostages.

Israel Katz said that the military would continue its ground operation in Gaza "with increasing intensity" until all of the hostages "both living and dead" were returned.It is thought 24 of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza are alive, but their fate remains in the balance after negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire deal failed to progress.The fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January ended this week as Israel resumed its ground campaign and bombing of Gaza, killing hundreds of people.Israel has accused Hamas of rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire. Hamas has said it is "engaging with the mediators with full responsibility and seriousness".However, Katz said in a statement on Friday that "the more Hamas continues its refusal, the more territory it will lose to Israel".Katz added that Israel still agreed to a proposal, which was brought by US envoy Steve Witkoff, "to release all the kidnapped, both living and dead, in advance and in two stages with a ceasefire in between"."We will intensify the fighting with strikes from the air, sea and land and by expanding the ground manoeuvre until the hostages are released and Hamas is defeated," Katz wrote.The defence minister also said Israel would "implement US President Trump's voluntary transfer plan for Gaza residents".Trump said he wants the US to take over and rebuild the Gaza Strip, while permanently removing its population of two million Palestinians.The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have said Gaza is "not for sale", while the UN warned that any forced displacement of civilians from occupied territory is strictly prohibited under international law and "tantamount to ethnic cleansing".Months of negotiations, led by the US, Qatar and Egypt, saw a ceasefire deal proposed in three stages. Israel and Hamas failed to agree on how to take the truce beyond the first phase.The plan stalled when the US and Israel proposed to extend stage one. Hamas rejected the change and said it was a "blatant attempt" by Israel "to evade the agreement".The ceasefire was broken on Tuesday when Israel launched a heavy wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 430 people in two days, the Hamas-run health ministry said. On Thursday, Hamas launched three rockets at Tel Aviv Blaming Hamas for the resumption of violence, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said the group had "rejected every hostage deal".Israel says Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive.---Ah yes.It's normal to seize and permanently occupy land grabs to free hostages. That's typical behaviour for any country.What a horrific time we live in. Monsters supporting monsters in the fight against monsters.