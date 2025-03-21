  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Israel returns to his genocide in Gaza with wider aims and almost no constraints

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
Jan 17, 2010
* I changed the original title, jabrones!

BY JOSEPH KRAUSS
Updated 1:59 AM BRT, March 21, 2025

Israel’s renewed military offensive in the Gaza Strip threatens to be even deadlier and more destructive than the last, as it pursues wider aims with far fewer constraints.

Israel resumed the war with a surprise bombardment early Tuesday that killed hundreds of Palestinians, ending the ceasefire and vowing even more devastation if Hamas doesn’t release its remaining hostages and leave the territory.

President Donald Trump has expressed full support for the renewed offensive and suggested last month that Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians be resettled in other countries. Iran-backed militant groups allied with Hamas are in disarray.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is stronger than ever, and there are fewer hostages inside Gaza than at any point since Hamas ignited the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, which gives Israel’s military more freedom to act.

It all suggests that the war’s next phase could be more brutal than the last, in which tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed, the vast majority of the population was displaced and much of Gaza was bombed to rubble.

“If all the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not expelled from Gaza. Israel will act with an intensity that you have not seen,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday.

“Return the hostages and expel Hamas, and other options will open up for you, including going to other places in the world for those who wish. The alternative is complete destruction and devastation.”

Even less US pressure to spare civilians​

The Biden administration provided crucial military and diplomatic support to Israel throughout the first 15 months of the war.

But it also tried to limit civilian casualties. In the early days of the war, Biden persuaded Israel to lift a complete siege on Gaza and repeatedly urged it to allow in more humanitarian aid, with mixed results. He opposed Israel’s offensive in southern Gaza last May and suspended a weapons shipment in protest, only to see Israel proceed anyway. Biden also worked with Egypt and Qatar to broker the ceasefire through more than a year of negotiations, with Trump’s team pushing it over the finish line.

The Trump administration appears to have set no restrictions. It hasn’t criticized Israel’s decision to once again seal off Gaza, to unilaterally withdrawal from the ceasefire agreement that Trump took credit for, or to carry out strikes that have killed hundreds of men, women and children.

Israel says it only targets fighters and must dismantle Hamas to prevent a repeat of the Oct. 7 attack, when Palestinian militants killed roughly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages.

The Biden administration voiced doubt about those aims, saying months ago that Hamas was no longer able to carry out such an attack.

The offensive killed more than 48,000 Palestinians before the January ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its count but says more than half of the dead were women and children.

Ella Osama Abu Dagga, 25 days old, is held by her great-aunt Suad Abu Dagga, after she was pulled from the rubble earlier following an Israeli army airstrike that killed her parents and brother, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

Trump has suggested Gaza be depopulated​

Trump appeared to lose interest in the ceasefire weeks ago, when he said it should be canceled if Hamas didn’t immediately release all the hostages.

A short-lived White House attempt to negotiate directly with Hamas was abandoned after it angered Israel. Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, then blamed Hamas for the demise of the truce because it didn’t accept proposals to immediately release hostages.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages — its only bargaining chip — in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as called for in the ceasefire agreement.

Trump, meanwhile, has suggested that Gaza’s entire population be transferred to other countries so that the U.S. can take ownership of the territory and rebuild it for others.

Palestinians say they don’t want to leave their homeland, and Arab countries roundly rejected the proposal. Human rights experts said it would likely violate international law.

Israel has embraced the proposal and said it is drawing up plans to implement it.

Netanyahu’s government is stronger than ever​

Netanyahu came under heavy pressure from families and supporters of the hostages to stick with the truce in order to bring their loved ones home. For months, thousands of protesters have regularly gathered in downtown Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, blocked major highways and scuffled with police.

In restarting the war, though, Netanyahu brushed them aside and strengthened his hard-line coalition.

Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who resigned to protest the ceasefire, returned to the government shortly after Tuesday’s strikes. He and Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right ally of Netanyahu, want to continue the war, depopulate Gaza through what they refer to as voluntary migration, and rebuild Jewish settlements there that Israel removed two decades ago.

Netanyahu has also fired or forced out several top officials who had appeared more open to a hostage deal.

Hamas and its allies are in disarray​

Hamas still rules Gaza, but most of its top leaders have been killed and its military capabilities have been vastly depleted. Israel says it has killed some 20,000 militants — without providing evidence.

In its first attack since Israel ended the ceasefire, Hamas fired three rockets on Thursday that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, without causing casualties.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which traded fire with Israel throughout much of the war, was forced to accept a truce last fall after Israel’s air and ground war killed most of its top leadership and left much of southern Lebanon in ruins. The overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad removed a key ally and further diminished the militant group.

Iran, which supports Hamas and Hezbollah, and which directly traded fire with Israel twice last year, appears unlikely to intervene. Israel said it inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s air defenses in a wave of retaliatory strikes last fall, and Trump has threatened U.S. military action if Iran doesn’t negotiate a new agreement on its nuclear program.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have resumed long-range missile fire against Israel, which has rarely caused casualties or serious damage. The U.S., meanwhile, launched a new wave of strikes on the Houthis, which could further limit their capabilities.

International criticism could be more muted​

The first phase of the war sparked worldwide protests, some criticism from European leaders and action at the United Nations. Israel was accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, and the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanayahu.

This time could be different.

The Trump administration has detained foreign-born pro-Palestinian student activists and others, and threatened to pull billions of dollars in federal funding from universities accused of tolerating antisemitism, making a repeat of last year’s U.S. campus protests unlikely. Europe is already locked in high-stakes disputes with Trump over aid to Ukraine and American tariffs, and appears unlikely to push back on the Middle East.


The U.S. and Israel have adamantly rejected the actions by both international courts, accusing them of bias. Trump signed an executive order in early February imposing sanctions on the ICC, of which neither the United States nor Israel are members.

https://apnews.com/article/israel-p...ran-protests-bb504392b25e111e11a2ac1ecb8f4fc5

- But when any nation answear US and Israel criminal activitys, they're the terrorists, Right?
 
How come Israel practice genocide and still the palestinian population grows?
This people in palestine replicate themselves like a virus or rabbits, somehow they're able to grow their population despite all that "infernal conditions". Were did it went , those 50 millions into finance condoms for palestine?
 
Israel orders army to 'seize additional territories' in Gaza

The defence minister says the IDF will increase the intensity of its operation in Gaza until Hamas releases hostages.
Israel's defence minister has told the military to "seize additional areas in Gaza" and threatened to permanently occupy parts of it, if Hamas does not free all remaining hostages.
Israel Katz said that the military would continue its ground operation in Gaza "with increasing intensity" until all of the hostages "both living and dead" were returned.
It is thought 24 of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza are alive, but their fate remains in the balance after negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire deal failed to progress.
The fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January ended this week as Israel resumed its ground campaign and bombing of Gaza, killing hundreds of people.
Israel has accused Hamas of rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire. Hamas has said it is "engaging with the mediators with full responsibility and seriousness".
However, Katz said in a statement on Friday that "the more Hamas continues its refusal, the more territory it will lose to Israel".
Katz added that Israel still agreed to a proposal, which was brought by US envoy Steve Witkoff, "to release all the kidnapped, both living and dead, in advance and in two stages with a ceasefire in between".
"We will intensify the fighting with strikes from the air, sea and land and by expanding the ground manoeuvre until the hostages are released and Hamas is defeated," Katz wrote.
The defence minister also said Israel would "implement US President Trump's voluntary transfer plan for Gaza residents".
Trump said he wants the US to take over and rebuild the Gaza Strip, while permanently removing its population of two million Palestinians.
The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have said Gaza is "not for sale", while the UN warned that any forced displacement of civilians from occupied territory is strictly prohibited under international law and "tantamount to ethnic cleansing".
Months of negotiations, led by the US, Qatar and Egypt, saw a ceasefire deal proposed in three stages. Israel and Hamas failed to agree on how to take the truce beyond the first phase.
The plan stalled when the US and Israel proposed to extend stage one. Hamas rejected the change and said it was a "blatant attempt" by Israel "to evade the agreement".
The ceasefire was broken on Tuesday when Israel launched a heavy wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 430 people in two days, the Hamas-run health ministry said. On Thursday, Hamas launched three rockets at Tel Aviv.
Blaming Hamas for the resumption of violence, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said the group had "rejected every hostage deal".
Israel says Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Ah yes.

It's normal to seize and permanently occupy land grabs to free hostages. That's typical behaviour for any country.

Not.

What a horrific time we live in. Monsters supporting monsters in the fight against monsters.
 
When you attack a nation slaughtering hundreds of women, children, and elderly and also take hostages and then return those hostages either dead or incredibly emaciated and tortured, then expect that nation to kick the living shit out of you and the people who support you.

Have you folks that are pissed off at Israel watched any of the videos or heard any of the accounts of the October slaughter of innocent people by the Palestinians? About babies being burned alive while their mothers were raped... and then the mothers were slaughtered too? There are many more horrific examples. Are you guys aware of those events?

How many of you know the true story of Romania? It may end up like that and no one can say the Palestinian people didn't support the slaughter of innocents.
 
Uneder Biden administration not all bombs approved for Israel in order to fight with terrorism had been delivered.
President Trump had ordered to allow form this batch approved in 2024 th to deliver Israel 1000 2000 lbs class and 2000 1000 lbs class aviation bombs....in order to fight with terrorism.

Till 01.March 2025 th these bombs had been delivered to Israel.
 
Whippy McGee said:
When you attack a nation slaughtering hundreds of women, children, and elderly and also take hostages and then return those hostages either dead or incredibly emaciated and tortured, then expect that nation to kick the living shit out of you and the people who support you.

Have you folks that are pissed off at Israel watched any of the videos or heard any of the accounts of the October slaughter of innocent people by the Palestinians? About babies being burned alive while their mothers were raped... and then the mothers were slaughtered too? There are many more horrific examples. Are you guys aware of those events?

How many of you know the true story of Romania? It may end up like that and no one can say the Palestinian people didn't support the slaughter of innocents.
I don’t know man. This whole situation is just stomach turning. Maybe there isnt much else that Israel can do but it’s important to remember that there are real normal people that are innocent getting caught up in this. They’ve been mistreated by Israel for a long time now before the 7th.

I’m not saying Israel shouldn’t be retaliating, but I don’t think we should be completely cavalier about the situation and dehumanize the other side.
 
Worked out well for those protest no-voters.
 
Whippy McGee said:
When you attack a nation slaughtering hundreds of women, children, and elderly and also take hostages and then return those hostages either dead or incredibly emaciated and tortured, then expect that nation to kick the living shit out of you and the people who support you.
True, but let's not pretend Netanyahu doesn't has ulterior motives to prolong this war, also Israel has done quite its share of warcrimes.
 
Whippy McGee said:
When you attack a nation slaughtering hundreds of women, children, and elderly and also take hostages and then return those hostages either dead or incredibly emaciated and tortured, then expect that nation to kick the living shit out of you and the people who support you.

Have you folks that are pissed off at Israel watched any of the videos or heard any of the accounts of the October slaughter of innocent people by the Palestinians? About babies being burned alive while their mothers were raped... and then the mothers were slaughtered too? There are many more horrific examples. Are you guys aware of those events?

How many of you know the true story of Romania? It may end up like that and no one can say the Palestinian people didn't support the slaughter of innocents.
I'm sure the thousands of Palestinian children who have died in this conflict were supportive of the initial terror attack :rolleyes:
 
The isrealis are going to continue to do whatever they want around the world without consequences. Hamas will continue to give them every reason to continue to slaughter the people of Palestine. This doesn't need a new thread every other day.
 
Brampton_Boy said:
I'm sure the thousands of Palestinian children who have died in this conflict were supportive of the initial terror attack :rolleyes:
Their parents voted in Hamas. They have been against peace each and every time it was offered all the way back to Yassir Arafat and the PLO. No other Arab / Muslim country will take them in... because they are assholes.
 
