Israel reacts to Alex's KO

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
I like how the room was packed and not a single person there was able to scream at the two KOs because it would have made Izzy upset. Looks like he gathered them to celebrate Poatan getting KOed. <lol>Dude should just pick him the next fight and maybe he'll finally lose.
Also apparently... Izzy likes to think of himself as a animal when he's in the pool. He manifested one in his mind, a dragon/crocodile combo and made that a tattoo on his back... I should have closed the video sooner.
 
