Israel reacts to Alex's KO

I like how the room was packed and not a single person there was able to scream at the two KOs because it would have made Izzy upset. Looks like he gathered them to celebrate Poatan getting KOed.Dude should just pick him the next fight and maybe he'll finally lose.Also apparently... Izzy likes to think of himself as a animal when he's in the pool. He manifested one in his mind, a dragon/crocodile combo and made that a tattoo on his back... I should have closed the video sooner.