International Israel - Iran Conflict: Trump Mulls US Involvement. Bibi warns “US Next”.

I hope Israel has strong evidence to show they were preemptively striking Iran to stop some sort of imminent attack their intelligence caught, or something like that. This is extreme and could lead to some serious escalation of a territory that is already so volatile. I need to know WTF they were thinking here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

44nutman
Crime Israel gets an expedited 4 billion from US government
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
2K
filthybliss
filthybliss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,913
Messages
57,438,134
Members
175,712
Latest member
Veijo

Share this page

Back
Top