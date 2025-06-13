Rob Battisti
@Steel
Jun 1, 2007
- 34,449
- 55,949
Israel has struck Iran tonight.
Links incoming.
Israel needs to be completely defunded and labeled as a terrorist state.Brother the USA is cosigning anything Israel does. They just diverted weapons set for the Ukraine to the Middle East last week. This was planned.
Trump already said we’re not getting involved, so who cares? The only problem is needlessly getting the US involved.Israel’s bloodlust is insatiable.
Israel shits on TrumpThat sucks. Hopefully we don’t get involved in anyway. Trump asked them not to, let them deal with this on their own
Yeah, and I have some ocean front property in Arizona I would love to show you.Trump already said we’re not getting involved, so who cares? The only problem is needlessly getting the US involved.
Israel needs to be completely defunded and labeled as a terrorist state.
we bought the bombs dude.Trump already said we’re not getting involved, so who cares? The only problem is needlessly getting the US involved.