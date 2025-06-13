International Israel - Iran Conflict: POLL UPDATED

Choose the following that best describes your position

  • I do not support Israel attacking Iran

  • I support Israel attacking Iran, but do not support America becoming directly involved.

  • I’m for America directly involving itself in the conflict.

Results are only viewable after voting.
I hope Israel has strong evidence to show they were preemptively striking Iran to stop some sort of imminent attack their intelligence caught, or something like that. This is extreme and could lead to some serious escalation of a territory that is already so volatile. I need to know WTF they were thinking here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,961
Messages
57,441,429
Members
175,715
Latest member
philcrow

Share this page

Back
Top