International Israel has Attacked Iran II

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
14,505
Reaction score
10,550
Last edited:
download-(1).png
 
Wonder who they targeted, seems limited at this point
 
Severen said:
Israel are vicious war mongers ain't they? their lust for bloodshed is amazing. All thanks to the president of peace who is right behind them. A Zionist boot licker.
Click to expand...
Iran killed 30,000 of their own people for daring to protest their government.

Iran is not the good guy here.
 
Severen said:
Israel are vicious war mongers ain't they? their lust for bloodshed is amazing. All thanks to the president of peace who is right behind them. A Zionist boot licker.
Click to expand...

There are no good guys in this.
 
Severen said:
Israel are vicious war mongers ain't they? their lust for bloodshed is amazing. All thanks to the president of peace who is right behind them. A Zionist boot licker.
Click to expand...
Yeah, they learned from the prophet mohammad
 
We are going to be joining in soon. Trump admin issued an order encouraging Americans to get out of Israel while Commercial flights could still fly yesterday
 
If there were any doubts:

"Israel's attack on Iran was coordinated with the United States in advance, according to both CNN and Reuters, who spoke with Israeli officials. The report says that Saturday's attack was planned several months in advance"
 
I feel bad for some of you who hate both Jews and Muslims. Conflicted over which side to choose. Tough times. Buddha has you in his prayers.
 
eddymotto said:
I feel bad for some of you who hate both Jews and Muslims. Conflicted over which side to choose. Tough times. Buddha has you in his prayers.
Click to expand...

Why? When your enemies fight each other, you celebrate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,161
Messages
58,485,252
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top